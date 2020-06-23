Boys Over Flowers actress Gu Hye Sun and Blood actor Ahn Jae Hyun will attend their first mediation after the actor applied for divorce in September 2019. The news has caught the eyes of the fans as the divorce issue took an ugly turn when their personal messages were made public, revealing shocking details about the lives of the power couple.

Gu Hye Sun, also known as Ku Hye Sun, and Ahn Jae Hyun have been asked to be present at their first divorce mediation officiated by the Seoul family court. It ordered a court-officiated mediation in the case on June 19. It has set July 15 as the date for mediation. If the settlement is agreed upon by both the parties during the mediation, then the divorce process will be carried out without the need to file any lawsuit.

The news of the divorce had shocked the fans of the stars. The couple, after dating for a while, got married in May 2016. Their bond had strengthened after appearing in the 2015 drama Blood. After marriage, both appeared together during promotional events of each other's works and looked happy together, until one fine day Gu Hye Sun posted their personal messages on her Instagram account, accusing Ahn Jae Hyun of wanting a divorce from her, last year.

Timeline of Gu Hye Sun - Ahn Jae Hyun Divorce

August 18, 2019: Gu Hye Sun posted the first Instagram post in this regard with the caption: "After we lost our spark, my husband has had a change of heart and wants a divorce, and I want to stay married." The reason behind making the message public was that she wanted her fans to know her side of the story, before any allegations were made against her by Ahn Jae Hyun.

Hye Sun posted more messages later that day to the effect, saying that Jae Hyun had not consulted her or her mother before finalizing the divorce. "Though we were in the process of talking about a divorce, we had not signed or agreed on a final decision yet. The official statement was made without consulting me. I wish to protect my family," the post had said. But by evening she deleted both the posts from her Instagram account.

Following this, in the evening, she and Ahn Jae Hyun's agency HB Entertainment released a statement and confirmed the news of the divorce. The statement said that the divorce was agreed upon by both Hye Sun and Jae Hyun beforehand.

August 19, 2019: HB Entertainment released another statement and said that Gu was not terminating her contract with the agency. "Our contract is intact," said the company.

August 20, 2019: Hye Sun officially announced divorce through her legal representative and accused Jae Hyun of frequently calling other women in an intoxicated state.

August 21, 2019: Jae Hyun spoke for the first time and denied putting Hye Sun in bad light by his actions. But he accused Hye Sun of breaking into his house and checking his private messages. Hye Sun too took to Instagram and said she was still his wife and had all rights to enter the house. She also said that while she supported Ahn financially, he wanted a divorce because she was not sexy.

Sept. 3, 2019: Hye Sun took to Instagram again about the dispute between her and Jae Hyun about custody of their pet cat Anju. She said that she was attending to the cat and raising it even before their marriage and said Jae Hyun took the cat forcefully.

On the same day, Hye Sun also posted a list of do's and don'ts signed by both revealing the restrictions she had after marrying Jae Hyun. Initially, the post was captioned "Become a human," the later it was changed to "All I really want is an apology."

Sept. 4, 2019: Hye Sun uploaded another post on Instagram accusing Jae Hyun of cheating on her. She said that Jae Hyun was involved with another actress, allegedly Oh Yeon Seo. Later that day, Yeon Seo's talent agency, Celltrion Entertainment, denounced the rumors and threatened legal action against Hye Sun.

Sept. 9, 2019: Jae Hyun officially filed for divorce from Hye Sun.