Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard and Their Kids Thrown Out of Boston Airport for Trying to Put up Makeshift Beds and Sleep at Gate after 9-Hour Flight Delay

Kristen Bell, along with her husband Dax Shepard and their two children, were kicked out of Boston's Logan International Airport despite having no alternative arrangements when their flight was significantly delayed on Wednesday. The famous family of four purchased $600 worth of pillows and sheets to set up a makeshift bed on the airport floor.

This came as their flight was delayed for over nine hours, and they couldn't find any hotels available within a 50-mile radius, the family revealed on social media. Sheppard, 48, shared a video showing his wife Kristen Bell, 43, setting up the makeshift beds on the airport floor using various pillows and sheets.

Unwanted Trouble

Sharing to Instagram, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress said: "Stranded at the Boston airport, 9 hours of delays." Bell also posted a photo of her family and friends who were also traveling with them sitting at a gate.

Bell mentioned that they kept themselves occupied by playing Uno and Spades during their time at the airport. As the delays persisted and they learned that their flight's departure was rescheduled for the following day, they decided to hunker down with blankets and neck pillows, intending to spend the night in the terminal.

"We made quite a home here," the actress captioned a photo of herself standing in the airport with a toothbrush hanging out of her mouth.

Shepard later posted on his Instagram, saying that there were "ZERO vacancies in the greater Boston area."

In his video, Bell humorously remarked that she was "in my bedroom" while setting up their sleeping arrangements. "Could have been a really nice hotel, but they're all taken," Shepard said of their spent money.

"It's $600 a night to stay at Boston International Airport," Bell replied, laughing.

However, despite having no other options, the family was allegedly "kicked out" by authorities as they prepared to settle down for the night.

Saved from the Ordeal

Fortunately, the situation was resolved when they were able to find a place to stay with friends of friends, Bell mentioned. "Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 am!!!!!!" she captioned a pic of the beds in the attic on Instagram.

Several social media users commented on Shepard's post, expressing their surprise that celebrities also encounter the same travel difficulties and headaches as everyday people.

"I truly don't mean this to be mean but I didn't think this stuff happened to rich people," one person wrote jokingly.

"I love that you guys are just normal fâ€”king people," another follower wrote in a tweet that got more than 6,000 likes.

One commenter shared their imagination of how unbelievable it would be to witness such a scene if they were another traveler at the airport. "I'm just picturing walking through the Boston airport and seeing Dax and KB and family SLEEPING ON THE FLOOR," she wrote.