In a surprising twist to Chinese actor Kris Wu's sexual assault and rape allegations, the preliminary investigation carried out by the Chaoyang cops has revealed that the idol and the alleged victim Du Meizhu had consensual sex. However, she was invited to his home on the pretext of conducting an audition for a role in his forthcoming MV.

The cops have reportedly released a statement on China's Twitter-like app Weibo. They have given the statement after interviewing the suspects and witnesses apart from collecting necessary evidence.

As report by Koreaboo, the cops, in the statement, has invited Du Meizhu and other girls for the selection of female lead for his new music video on 5 December.

Sex After the Party

Wu Kris's former manager Feng arranged the meeting which had at least 10 people. The aspirants had played games and boozed and she had sex with him.

"On December 5, 2020 at around 10 pm, Feng (female, 28, Wu's then-manager) arranged for Du (female, 18) to attend a gathering at the home of Wu (male, 30), using music video female lead selection as the reason. 10 or so people played games and drank until the next morning at around 7am. Other people at the party left one by one, while Du stayed at Wu's home after drinking, and the two had sexual intercourse.

That afternoon, Du left on her own after having a meal at Wu's home, and the two of them added each other on Wechat during this time. On December 8, Wu transferred 32,000 CNY ($4946 USD) to Du for online shopping. From then until April 2021, they kept in contact on Wechat." Koreaboo quotes the statement from the police.

Blackmailing for Money

A few months later, Du Meizhu and her friend Liu hatches a plan to gain popularity by exposing her relationship with the idol. They create a Weibo account 'Lie Meili' to allege that the victim was being harassed by Wu. They post a series of posts in the next few days.

The police arrest Liu on 14 July following a complaint by Kris Wu's mother that she was being blackmailed by Du Meizhu.

The statement further adds that Liu tried to make money after coming across the online posts about Du and Wu. He contacted Du as a girl who was also cheated by Kris.

On July 10, Liu used the information he obtained, posed as Du and contacted Wu's lawyer to arrange for a 3,000,000 CNY ($463,640 USD) settlement. He also sent his and Du's bank account information over to Wu's lawyer. At the same time, Liu used a Wechat account with the name of "Beijing Fan Shi Culture & Media" and posed as Wu's lawyer and settled with Du for 3,000,000 CNY($463,640 USD). Neither parties signed the settlement agreement.

The statement added, "On July 11, Wu's mother transferred 500,000 CNY ($77,275 USD) to Du in two separate transactions. Afterwards, Liu, who hadn't received any money, continued to pose as Du and asked Wu's lawyer for the remaining 2,500,000 CNY ($386,375 USD.) Later, he posed as Wu's lawyer also and asked Du to sign the settlement agreement, or else they would ask for the 500,000 CNY($77,275 USD) back. After Du agreed to return the money, Liu posed as Wu's lawyer but gave his own Alipay bank account to Du, and Du transferred 180,000 CNY ($27,818 USD) to this account.

After Liu was arrested, he admitted to the charges of fraud. At this time, he's in custody at the Chaoyang police station."