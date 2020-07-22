'Kris Jong-Un' trended on Twitter overnight after rapper Kanye West accused his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of white supremacy and named her after North Korea's leader Kim Jon Un.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the 43-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of his messages to Jenner, in which he threatened his mother-in-law to "go to war." Jenner appeared to have not responded to West's messages.

West also accused his wife Kim Kardashian of white supremacy and claimed she and Jenner "put out a statement without his approval," adding, "that's not what a wife should do...white supremacy."

West also likened his relationship with his 64-year-old mother-in-law to late singer Michael Jackson's relationship with former label CEO Tommy Mottola – who Jackson had labelled a "devil." However, it remains unclear in what context Jackson said that.

"MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him...Kris I'm in Cody if you're not planning another one of your children's Playboy shoots," West's tweet read.

Earlier in the evening, West accused the mother-daughter duo of trying to "lock him up" at his Wyoming ranch. He also said Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble "are not allowed around my children." West went on to accuse Jenner of not returning his calls.

Twitter had a field way creating memes and jokes over West's "Kris Jong-Un" remark.

West also stated that he had been trying to divorce his 39-year-old wife since she met with "Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'."

Following the developments, Kardashian is reported to be "most upset" over the fact that he would not allow Jenner to see his four children.

"She was most upset that [West] said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids," a source told People magazine. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100% allowed around the kids."

However, the source reportedly said Kardashian "wants him to get well."

"She knows that he's sick," the source reportedly said. "Everyone knows that. She wants him to get well; she doesn't want him to be like this. She's really upset right now."