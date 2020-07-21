A day after US Presidential hopeful Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian of planning to abort their first born North West, the singer tweeted that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner tried to 'lock him up' at his Wyoming ranch. Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder, deleted his tweets later.

Kanye, who recently entered the race for US Presidential elections 2020, shares four kids with socialite Kim Kardashian -- North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

Plot With a Doctor

In his first campaign rally, Kanye had revealed that Kim was thinking of aborting their first born. "I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything ... and she said, 'I'm pregnant.' And I said, 'Yes!' And then I said, 'Uh oh,' he said.

"She was crying ... and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," the singer went on adding, "I called my wife and she said, 'We're gonna have this baby,' and I said 'We're gonna have this child."

Referring to his statement, Kanye accused Kim of locking him up, in a series of tweets; "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."

In yet another tweet, he claimed, "Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor."

He further went on to attack his mother in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble in another tweet stating: "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children Ya'll tried to lock me up." The singer also accused Jenner of not returning his calls.

Comparing himself with Nelson Mandela, West wrote that if he gets locked up like Mandela Ya'll will know why. He even claimed that the movie Get Out is based on his life.

Kanye Says West Kids Will Never Do Playboy

In what appeared to be Kanye suffering from a meltdown, the singer also tweeted about the infamous sex tape leak featuring Kim and her former boyfriend Ray J. "I put my life on the line for my children that North's mother would never sell her sex rape [sic]. I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God. I'm at the ranch... come and get me," he tweeted.

Speaking about Kim's appearance in the December 2007 edition of the Playboy magazine, Kanye wrote: "West children will never do playboy." He also posted a picture of his kids playing with him.

A source close to Kim told The Sun that she was worried about Kanye's behavior. "Kim is torn apart inside and worries that her children are getting old enough to be affected by their father's troubled behavior but she loves Kanye and ultimately is concerned for his health," revealed the source.