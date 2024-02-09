Krazy Super Concert 2024: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Krazy Super Concert 2024, scheduled to kick start with a bang on time in Los Angeles for the Lunar New Year celebrations, has been postponed. BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, was getting ready to host the second edition of the K-pop concert in the city as a two-day event on Friday and Saturday (February 10 and 11).

K-pop bands Aespa, (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ, ZEROBASEONE, CL, The Kid Laroi, BIGBANG member Taeyang, boy band AB6IX, and Lauv were confirmed to perform at the annual musical event. However, the organizers postponed the event due to the incoming heavy rains in the Southern California region.

The concert organizers announced the change in date through the official Instagram page. According to them, the live musical event has been rescheduled, considering the safety and comfort of the concertgoers, artists, and staff. The organizers shared that a new date will be announced soon through a social media channel. They will keep the K-pop fans updated about the event.

Here is the Official Statement:

Due to the incoming heavy rains across the Southern California region, the Krazy Super Concert 2024 performances at BMO Stadium, originally scheduled for February 9 and 10, will be postponed. This difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the comfort and safety of our audience, artists, and staff. A new date will be announced soon, and we will continue to keep everyone updated through our social media channels. All tickets will be honored for the new date, and ticket holders will receive an email with further information. We know everyone was looking forward to the event, and we apologize to fans and our community for any inconvenience.

Netizens' Reactions

Several concertgoers criticized the organizers for canceling the music program. They shared their opinions in the comment section and asked the event managers to announce the new dates.

"Honestly, disappointed. I feel the "rain" was just an excuse to cancel this show. Weather is unpredictable. But heavy rains will be long gone by the 10th," a Netizen wrote.

"I'm crying! I had bought plane tickets for my daughter and me to come from Canada. I'm losing them! How can they cancel one week before the event? And sad!" Another Netizen shared.

"This doesn't make sense. The RAIN is scheduled to end by Tuesday. It's not even severe. Why are you saying the postponement is due to the rain if the concerts are Friday and Saturday? Shady," the third person commented.

"This is ridiculous for people who are traveling to be at the show. People already had accommodations and flights booked without knowing this was happening. Do you realize how much flight and hotel costs increase when we book them closer to the travel date? Please never be allowed to host an event ever again," another person penned.