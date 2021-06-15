Kourtney Kardashian's BF Travis Barker Posts Racy Snap of the KUWTK Star on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend Travis Barker has left fans' eyes popping as he shared a sizzling intimate photo on Instagram. Barker, 45, gave a rare glimpse of his girlfriend Kourtney in the racy photo making fans go Gaga on the internet. The Blink-182 drummer posted the hot image of the "Keep Up With The Kardashians" star that was snapped from behind while the couple was on the bed.

The KUWTK star flaunted killer curves in the risque snap that was shot while she sat on the bed. Kourtney's braided long black hair fell behind her back in the photo that has grabbed much attention on the social media platform used by millions of users worldwide.

The couple is never shy of showing off their private moments in their relationship on social media. Their intimate pictures on Instagram suggest that the love birds are even closer than before. Barker and Kardashian often post their PDA snaps on their official social media profiles. The racy snaps show the pair cuddling up and kissing.

In another sexy photo posted on Instagram, the sizzling Kourtney Kardashian is seen flaunting her figure in a black bikini swimsuit paired up with a printed shirt and short boots. The Kardashian sister was laughing while striking the pose in front of the camera for the racy snap garnering over 1.3 million views within a short period.

The American media personality cum reality star has left fans spellbound with her hot images. Earlier, Kourtney and her boyfriend Barker turned up the heat in an NFSW photo in the middle of the desert. Both were spotted kissing and hugging while Barker carried Kourtney on his lap. It seems the hot couple just can't keep their hands off each other on date nights.

Kris Jenner also approves the couple's relationship, as As Kourtney Kardashian and her new beau Travis Barker continue documenting their love story on social media platforms. Kris Jenner revealed that she thinks it's amazing Kourtney and Barker are a couple. "Isn't it great?" she shared with Ryan Seacrest, during the interview "On-Air With Ryan Seacrest" on June 10.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's ex-Scott Disick with whom she shares three children has not yet opened up about "Kravis." It seems the mother of three is friends with her ex as she recently attended Disick's 38th birthday party. While Scott is the father of Kourtney's children, they never got married. Scott hinted at proposing to Kourtney on several occasions, however, she once had to talk him out of proposing, saying that she was happy with how things were.

