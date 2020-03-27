Coronavirus might have stopped the world as we knew, but it certainly hasn't broken the spirit of mankind. From Coronavirus themed cakes to burger, the chefs are making the best of the pandemic that has the world grappling against it.

Crossing the half million mark, COVID-19 has so far infected over 510,000 people and killed nearly 23,000 the world over.

'Coronaburger' to recuse your tastebuds

Created by a Vietnam-based chef, the coronavirus-themed burger, called 'Coronaburger' has become viral on the net. Working at Hanoi based Pizza Home takeaway restaurant chef Hoang Tung, the man behind the creation believes in eating away your fear.

"We have this joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it," Tung told Reuters. Despite the restrictions, the burger is selling hot with almost 50 burgers-a-day being gobbled up by enthusiastic foodies.

"That's why the coronavirus isn't scary anymore after you eat a burger in the shape of the virus itself. That way of thinking spreads joy to others during this pandemic," he said. The burger is made using a concoction of green tea powder and vegetable juice bring out the green colour in the coronavirus shaped burger buns.

To bring out an authentic look of the virus, Tung and his team shape the burger bun with a spike like things that protrude from the virus' cell. The 'Coronaburger' comes filled with a beef patty, cheese and choice of toppings. Even though Vietnam has not reported any death so far, the COVID-19 has infected nearly 148 cases in the country.

Toilet paper themed cakes

Inspired from the shortage of toilet papers, a 29-year-old baker from Chester, Ben Cullen created a replica of the toilet paper by making a four-tier cake. Cullen posted his creation on Instagram page with a caption: "If everyone took this pandemic as seriously as we apparently take toilet roll we've got half a chance! Look out for yourselves, your families and anyone vulnerable you can help!" The post received more than 27,000 likes.

Today reported about a black coloured Easter eggs with almonds pasted on to look like the COVID-19 cell. Made with milk chocolate, the it was created by French chocolatier Jean-François Pré. A bakery based in Chicago is selling toilet paper shaped cakes that brings with it a complimentary role of real toilet paper. The cake comes with a customised message of it being sufficient to feed 10-15 people.

