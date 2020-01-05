Kourtney Kardashian was mercilessly trolled for posting nude photos on Instagram while embracing her son, Reign Disick. In the pictures shared by Kourtney, the mother-son duo can be seen snuggling up close to the fire following some fun celebrations.

In the first photo, Kourtney can be seen giving Reign a tight hug, while in the second pic the duo cuddled up inside a blanket. She captioned the pics as, ''HAPPY right where we're meant to be.''

Kourtney trolled on Insta

However, the pictures didn't go down well with some of her fans. While one user commented, ''I hope you have clothes on...if not that's super creepy.'' Another wrote, ''So no one finds this totally uncomfortable?'' A few also raised questions on the person's reflection seen in the pic. Fans spotted her boyfriend Younes Bendjima's reflection. It seems that the couple is back together again.

Kourtney and Younes relationship

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star and Younes have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since May 2017. Recently, a report claimed that Kourtney's ex-husband Scott Disick is reportedly jealous of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Younes Bendjima. Though the 36-year-old reality star is dating Sofia Richie, sources close to him reveal he still has feelings for the mother of his children.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Scott is happier than ever with Sofia Richie, but it's still really hard for him to see her with another guy. He tries really hard not to look or pay attention."

"Scott will always have a real deep love for Kourtney and he knows it'll never work because of things he's done in the past, but he owns this. He's such a different person now, but it's really been hard for him lately," the insider added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney had recently revealed that she might take some time off from her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney is a mother of three children whom she shares with her ex-husband. The mother of three has taken this decision mainly to focus more on her kids.