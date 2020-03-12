As coronavirus is spreading in South Korea, people are using all kinds of precautions and trying to disinfect everything they come in contact with. AllKpop reported that many people are scared to use the money (banknotes) as they would have changed several hands before landing in their pockets. Here is a solution found by people to disinfect banknotes.

It is reported that one person called Lee is said to have microwaved 1.8 million Korean Won, that amounts to $1,500, in order to disinfect the notes. But when he opened the microwave door, he had a shock of his life as all he got back was 950,000 Korean Won, about $796. Rest of the money was damaged as it was partially burnt.

Lee placed 36 notes of 50,000 KRW inside the microwave

Lee is said to be a resident of in Gyeongsangbuk-do. The report claims that he placed 36 notes of 50,000 KRW inside the microwave and lost more than half of them due to damage. A similar case was reported from Busan too who placed 39 notes of 50,000 Won in the microwave and ended up losing most of his money.

It is not clear what was the temperature and time set by Lee and the other person from Busan inside the microwave. Even a plastic-coated UK pound bill was seen to be shrinking to more than half the size when heated up inside the microwave for five minutes.

South Korea currently has over 7,800 confirmed cases

South Korea currently has over 7,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus and reported more than 65 deaths so far. The country is placed fourth after China that has nearly 80,800 confirmed cases, and over 3,150 deaths. Recently, the USA that has over 1,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 38 deaths reported had released a list of disinfections to be used to kill coronavirus from surface.

With countries still not being able to find a solution to check coronavirus, people are resorting to all sorts of rumours and trying out different methods to keep themselves safe. It is not known if there are any more examples of people microwaving the bank bills in the country. In earlier reports, it was also said that amidst news of Shincheonji cult members refusing to undergo tests and receive treatment, one of the female cult members who had recently tested negative for coronavirus jumped from 11th floor of her apartment.

In another development, KBS staff was found to have tested positive for coronavirus, resulting in the entire building being quarantined and employees being asked to work from home and practice self-quarantining.