Korean Travel Influencer Dies After Falling at Mongolian Volcano While Taking Photos

A Korean travel influencer in her 20s has died after falling while taking photos at a volcanic tourist site in northern Mongolia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sept. 7 that the woman, identified only as Ms. A, fell to her death on Aug. 28 at Uran Togoo Volcano in Mongaolia's Bulgan province. She had about 90,000 followers on social media and was traveling in the region at the time.

A source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told local news outlet, TV Chosun, "Ms. A is presumed to have lost her balance and fallen while taking photos atop the volcano due to sudden strong winds, resulting in her death. We are investigating the exact circumstances in cooperation with local authorities."

The Uran Togoo Volcano stands approximately 1,680 meters above sea level, with a crater diameter of 500–600 meters and a depth of 50–60 meters. The crater interior features grasslands and small ponds, and its unique terrain and geological value make it one of Mongolia's representative volcanic tourist sites.

Currently a dormant volcano, the Uran Togoo is known as a popular trekking destination near the Khovsgol region, which attracts many South Korean tourists.