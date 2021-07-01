Korean Singer Kim Jae Hwan Announces Offline Concert Dates; Ticket Sales to Begin Next Week

Korean Singer Kim Jae Hwan has announced the dates for his upcoming offline concert by releasing a teaser poster of the event on July 1. He also shared some details about the event, including ticket sales and performances, with his fans worldwide. The live musical program will be a two-day event, and the ticket sales for it will begin next week.

The two-day event is titled Alarm, and it will kick-start from the KSPO Dome in Seoul on July 30. As the name suggests, this concert aims at alarming music lovers across the globe that life will return to normalcy soon. Through this live music show, the former Wanna One member also wants K-Pop artists and their fans to know that it is the right time to meet face-to-face again.

The 25-year-old solo artist is preparing a few exclusive, self-composed, and never-before-released tracks and concert-only performances for his offline concert. Since he is returning to the stage nearly after two years, he could take this opportunity to interact with his fans and get closer to them. Korean music lovers can look forward to this musical show that will conclude on August 1.

How to Buy Tickets for this Offline Concert?

The ticket sales for the upcoming offline concert will begin on July 8 from 7 pm KST, and the official fan club members will have the opportunity to grab the tickets first. The general public will have to wait for four more days to book the tickets for this live musical program. The tickets sales for them will start from 7 pm KST on July 12.

Meanwhile, Jae Hwan is currently busy preparing for the upcoming live concert, 2021 Together Again, K-Pop Concert, which will be held on July 17. The music show is organized by the Korea Entertainment Management Association (KEMA), and it will feature onstage performances of popular K-Pop bands and artists, including NCT Dream, Brave Girls, AB6IX, Momoland, Baek Z Young, and Kim Tae Woo.

About Kim Jae Hwan

The young singer began his journey with the Korean music industry through the second season of tvN's musical reality show Korea's Got Talent in 2012. Since the singer managed to become a semi-finalist in the completion, he was invited to participate in another music show called Vocal War: God's Voice.

The artist rose to popularity through his participation in the second season of Mnet's musical reality show Produce 101 in 2017. As one of the finalists in the program, he got a chance to join the newly formed K-pop boy band, Wanna One. He began his musical journey as a solo artist in 2019 after the bands disbanded.

Check out the Latest Music Video by Jae Hwan, Burned All Black, Below: