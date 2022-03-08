Korean Hip-hop Awards 2022 Streaming Details: How to Watch Glam Event from Anywhere.

Korean Hip-hop Awards 2022 is a couple of days away from its telecast. The fifth annual award show will be held without audience participation on March 10. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the UK, Australia, and Peru, can watch the event online on Naver Now.

The organizers, HIPHOPPLAYA, revealed the glam event will be pre-recorded and broadcast later on Thursday. They also announced the hosts for this year during the weekend. Rappers Nucksal, Don Mills, and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko will serve as the MCs for the award show.

Rapper Nucksal will host the show for the fifth consecutive year. But it will be a first-time experience for Gaeko and Don Mills. It is also worth noting that Nucksal has proved his skills as a television personality by MCing several variety programs, including the tvN program Amazing Saturday. Meanwhile, Don Mills and Gaeko recently participated in the Mnet program Show Me The Money 10.

Here is Everything to Know About Korean Hip-hop Awards 2022:

Date, Time, and Venue - The fifth annual award ceremony will be held on March 10 to celebrate the country's best R&B and hip-hop artists of the last year. It will be held as a pre-recorded event without audience participation.

Performers and Presenters Lineup - The performers and presenters lineup of this year is yet to be revealed by the organizers. The details are likely to be announced in the upcoming days.

Streaming Details - Music lovers from different countries, like the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, India, Australia, Peru, Europe, Spain, Denmark, and Thailand can watch the glam event online for free on Naver Now.

Nomination List - The nominees for this year were announced in January. The list includes Jay Park, Ash Island, Changmo, and Homies.

The Complete Nomination List:

Artist of the Year

Jay Park

Ash Island

Changmo

Homies

Khundi Panda

Unofficialboyy

New Artist of the Year

Kwon Ki Baek

Mudd The Student

BE'O

Big Naughty

Since

Oygli

Hip-hop Album of the Year

Los for SKANDALOUZ

unofficialboyy X HAIFHAIF for Net,Trap,Launcher,Capture

CHANGMO for UNDERGROUND ROCKSTAR

CHOILB for Independent Music

Kid Milli X dress for ClichÃ©

Fana for FANATIIC

Hip-hop Track of the Year

CHANGMO for TAIJI

BE'O for Counting Stars

sokodomo for MERRY-GO-ROUND

ASH ISLAND for MELODY

unofficialboyy X HAIFHAIF for Net,Trap,Launcher,Capture

CHANGMO for Hyperstar

R&B Track of the Year

THAMA for Blessed

Mind Combined for Show Me

SUMIN X Slom for THE GONLAN SONG

youra for MIMI

LeeHi for ONLY

THAMA for I'm Chill

R&B Album of the Year

DPR IAN for Moodswings in This Order

THAMA for DON'T DIE COLORS

Mind Combined for CIRCLE

SUMIN X Slom for MINISERIES

LeeHi for 4 ONLY

Jerd for A.M.P.

Collaboration of the Year

YLN Foreign for DNA Remix

Basick for 08BASICK REMIX

kitsyojii for Stand Up Remix

TOIL for Forever You Remix

HEARTCORE (Reddy, Swervy, Yosi, SUI)

HOMIES for Siren Remix

Label of the Year

AOMG

Daytona Entertainment

DEJAVU GROUP

Ambition Musik

Yng & Rich Records

H1GHRMUSIC

Producer of the Year

GRAY

Viann

Slom

CODE KUNST

TOIL

HAIFHAIF

Music Video of the Year