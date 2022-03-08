Korean Hip-hop Awards 2022 Streaming Details: How to Watch Glam Event from Anywhere.

Korean Hip-hop Awards 2022 is a couple of days away from its telecast. The fifth annual award show will be held without audience participation on March 10. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the UK, Australia, and Peru, can watch the event online on Naver Now.
The organizers, HIPHOPPLAYA, revealed the glam event will be pre-recorded and broadcast later on Thursday. They also announced the hosts for this year during the weekend. Rappers Nucksal, Don Mills, and Dynamic Duo's Gaeko will serve as the MCs for the award show.
Rapper Nucksal will host the show for the fifth consecutive year. But it will be a first-time experience for Gaeko and Don Mills. It is also worth noting that Nucksal has proved his skills as a television personality by MCing several variety programs, including the tvN program Amazing Saturday. Meanwhile, Don Mills and Gaeko recently participated in the Mnet program Show Me The Money 10.
Here is Everything to Know About Korean Hip-hop Awards 2022:
Date, Time, and Venue - The fifth annual award ceremony will be held on March 10 to celebrate the country's best R&B and hip-hop artists of the last year. It will be held as a pre-recorded event without audience participation.
Performers and Presenters Lineup - The performers and presenters lineup of this year is yet to be revealed by the organizers. The details are likely to be announced in the upcoming days.
Streaming Details - Music lovers from different countries, like the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, India, Australia, Peru, Europe, Spain, Denmark, and Thailand can watch the glam event online for free on Naver Now.
Nomination List - The nominees for this year were announced in January. The list includes Jay Park, Ash Island, Changmo, and Homies.
The Complete Nomination List:
Artist of the Year
- Jay Park
- Ash Island
- Changmo
- Homies
- Khundi Panda
- Unofficialboyy
New Artist of the Year
- Kwon Ki Baek
- Mudd The Student
- BE'O
- Big Naughty
- Since
- Oygli
Hip-hop Album of the Year
- Los for SKANDALOUZ
- unofficialboyy X HAIFHAIF for Net,Trap,Launcher,Capture
- CHANGMO for UNDERGROUND ROCKSTAR
- CHOILB for Independent Music
- Kid Milli X dress for ClichÃ©
- Fana for FANATIIC
Hip-hop Track of the Year
- CHANGMO for TAIJI
- BE'O for Counting Stars
- sokodomo for MERRY-GO-ROUND
- ASH ISLAND for MELODY
- unofficialboyy X HAIFHAIF for Net,Trap,Launcher,Capture
- CHANGMO for Hyperstar
R&B Track of the Year
- THAMA for Blessed
- Mind Combined for Show Me
- SUMIN X Slom for THE GONLAN SONG
- youra for MIMI
- LeeHi for ONLY
- THAMA for I'm Chill
R&B Album of the Year
- DPR IAN for Moodswings in This Order
- THAMA for DON'T DIE COLORS
- Mind Combined for CIRCLE
- SUMIN X Slom for MINISERIES
- LeeHi for 4 ONLY
- Jerd for A.M.P.
Collaboration of the Year
- YLN Foreign for DNA Remix
- Basick for 08BASICK REMIX
- kitsyojii for Stand Up Remix
- TOIL for Forever You Remix
- HEARTCORE (Reddy, Swervy, Yosi, SUI)
- HOMIES for Siren Remix
Label of the Year
- AOMG
- Daytona Entertainment
- DEJAVU GROUP
- Ambition Musik
- Yng & Rich Records
- H1GHRMUSIC
Producer of the Year
- GRAY
- Viann
- Slom
- CODE KUNST
- TOIL
- HAIFHAIF
Music Video of the Year
- 250 for Bang Bus
- DPR LIVE for Summer Tights
- YLN Foreign for DNA Remix
- Jerd for All My Persona: A Short Film
- CHANGMO for TAIJI