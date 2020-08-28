Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's list of affairs seems to have no end. The actor, who has been in relationships with some of the most beautiful women in his life such as Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Anniston, has once again managed to grab the spotlight with his latest affair.

According to reports in several media websites, Pitt's rumored girlfriend is Nicole Poturalski, a German modelling sensation who was spotted with the actor on Wednesday at Le Bourget airport outside Paris.

This is one of the few times Pitt is being romantically linked to someone after his split with his ex-wife and mother of his six children. His new rumored girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski, reportedly flew from Berlin while the Oscar winner landed in the City of Love on a flight from LAX to finally meet at Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport. The 27-year-old model and Pitt were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that transferred them to board their next flight, an eyewitness told ET.

Well, this isn't the first time Pitt and Poturalski are spotted together. The two were first spotted sitting together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles during Kanye West's show in November last year. Both were seen enjoying each other's company as they sat in the VIP box. Page Six revealed that a source close to the actor confirmed that Pitt was seeing the young model and they are vacationing together in the South of France.

Pitt is known for having dated some of the most beautiful women and Nicole Poturalski is no lesser than any of them. However, the Oscar-winning actor is 29 years older than his model girlfriend. Glam model Nicole often posts modelesque photos on her official Instagram account, and her last week's post left millions of fans drooling on the internet.