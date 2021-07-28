Korea Broadcasting Awards 2021: Date, Time, Nomination List, Live Stream Details, and More

Korea Broadcasting Awards 2021 will kick start with a live broadcast on MBC in the first week of September. K-drama and K-pop fans from across the globe can watch the 48th annual event on TV through a live telecast. The organizing committee has already released the nomination list, and the voting for the top four award categories has begun.

This year, K-drama fans, K-pop music lovers, and followers of other entertainment programs, including various game and reality shows, can vote for their favorite programs. The top four categories in which they can vote are Best Drama, Best Music, Best Game Variety Show, and Best Variety or Reality shows.

The nominees for this year includes SBS drama Penthouse, KBS mini-series Once Again, KBS variety show Trot National Festival, MBC program Hangout With Yoo, SBS reality show Same Bed Different Dreams 2, MBC show I Live Alone, KBS program Na Hoon Ah's Korea Again, and musical show EBS Space.

How to Vote for Korea Broadcasting Awards 2021 Nominees?

The voting for all the top four categories began on July 26 at 10 am KST, according to the organizers of the 48th annual award ceremony -- the Korea Broadcasters' Association. The followers of Korean shows can vote for their favorite programs until August 1 at 12 pm KST.

The winners for this year will be revealed by analyzing the voting results and combining them with the jury's decision. While 80 percent of the judges' decisions will be considered for determining the winners, 20 percent of the voting result will also be taken into consideration.

Check out the nomination list below:

Best Drama - Once Again, Penthouse, River Where The Moon Rises, and Here's My Plan.

- Once Again, Penthouse, River Where The Moon Rises, and Here's My Plan. Best Game Show - Trot National Festival, Hangout With Yoo, and Stars' Top Recipe At Fun-Staurant.

- Trot National Festival, Hangout With Yoo, and Stars' Top Recipe At Fun-Staurant. Best Reality Show - 1 Night, 2 Days, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2, and I Live Alone.

- 1 Night, 2 Days, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2, and I Live Alone. Best Music - Asia's Top Band, EBS Space, Archive K, and Na Hoon Ah's Korea Again.

How to Watch Korea Broadcasting Awards 2021 Live Online?

The annual award ceremony will be held on September 3, and the followers of Korean shows can watch the event live online on MBC. They can also stream the award show on the official website of the broadcasting channel.