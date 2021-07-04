The Philippines is hosting the first-ever TikTok Awards which is held on Sunday, 4 July. The event is organised to honour the talent which has entertained the people during the difficult times.

The first-ever TikTok Awards, titled Ipakita Mo! (meaning: show it in Filipino language), will have the presence of stars from Philippines and top TikTok stars. Billy Crawford, voice talent Inka Magnaye, and model Vladimir Grand are hosting the awards ceremony organised by the company by partnering with Globe and TM.

Performance Lineup:

Actors EA Guzman, Ella Cruz, Sanya Lopez, Maris Racal, Mark Herras and Sofia Pablo, dancers Mannex Manhattan, sibling dance duo Ranz & Niana, DJ Loonyo, Yumi, Dasuri Choi, and YanYan, rappers Gloc 9, and Shanti Dope, singers Rico Blanco, Zendee, and Moira dela Torre and a few others will be setting the stage on fire.

Live Streaming Details:

The event will be aired live at 7 pm PHT, 4.30 IST, 4 am PST. It will be streamed on on TikTok Philippines' Official TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, accounts.

Nomination List:

The organisers had asked the TikTok users to cast their votes pn the TikTok Awards Campaign Page between June 8 to June 19, 2021.Based on their votes, here are the nominations for various categories.

Top Talent Award

Yanyan de Jesus

Zendee

Lite

Vladimir Grand

Zeinab Harake

Dasuri Choi

Marc Daniel Bernardo

Naruto Uzumaki

Marvin Fojas

Sai Datinguinoo

Top Celebrity Award

Andrea Brillantes

Sanya Lopez

Ella Cruz

Sofia Pablo

Maymay Entrata

Donnalyn Bartolome

Awra Briguela

Miguel Tanfelix

Maja Salvador

SB19

Rising Star Award

Vanessa Alvarez

J M K O

Angela Ken

Matthaios

Krizzle Luna

Show Suzuki

Father Fiel Pareja

Kuya Bam

Jap

Shane Santos

Top Creative Award

Stephen Benihagan

Dr. Kilimanguru

Haide

Angelo Casimiro

Boss Edlyn

forkspoonmanila

Lam Mo Na Ha

Archer Perezz

ZeDelicious

Brent Seniedo