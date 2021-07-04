The Philippines is hosting the first-ever TikTok Awards which is held on Sunday, 4 July. The event is organised to honour the talent which has entertained the people during the difficult times.
The first-ever TikTok Awards, titled Ipakita Mo! (meaning: show it in Filipino language), will have the presence of stars from Philippines and top TikTok stars. Billy Crawford, voice talent Inka Magnaye, and model Vladimir Grand are hosting the awards ceremony organised by the company by partnering with Globe and TM.
Performance Lineup:
Actors EA Guzman, Ella Cruz, Sanya Lopez, Maris Racal, Mark Herras and Sofia Pablo, dancers Mannex Manhattan, sibling dance duo Ranz & Niana, DJ Loonyo, Yumi, Dasuri Choi, and YanYan, rappers Gloc 9, and Shanti Dope, singers Rico Blanco, Zendee, and Moira dela Torre and a few others will be setting the stage on fire.
Live Streaming Details:
The event will be aired live at 7 pm PHT, 4.30 IST, 4 am PST. It will be streamed on on TikTok Philippines' Official TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, accounts.
Nomination List:
The organisers had asked the TikTok users to cast their votes pn the TikTok Awards Campaign Page between June 8 to June 19, 2021.Based on their votes, here are the nominations for various categories.
Top Talent Award
Yanyan de Jesus
Zendee
Lite
Vladimir Grand
Zeinab Harake
Dasuri Choi
Marc Daniel Bernardo
Naruto Uzumaki
Marvin Fojas
Sai Datinguinoo
Top Celebrity Award
Andrea Brillantes
Sanya Lopez
Ella Cruz
Sofia Pablo
Maymay Entrata
Donnalyn Bartolome
Awra Briguela
Miguel Tanfelix
Maja Salvador
SB19
Rising Star Award
Vanessa Alvarez
J M K O
Angela Ken
Matthaios
Krizzle Luna
Show Suzuki
Father Fiel Pareja
Kuya Bam
Jap
Shane Santos
Top Creative Award
Stephen Benihagan
Dr. Kilimanguru
Haide
Angelo Casimiro
Boss Edlyn
forkspoonmanila
Lam Mo Na Ha
Archer Perezz
ZeDelicious
Brent Seniedo