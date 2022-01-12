Kodak Black Caught Having Sex with Date at Florida Panthers Game?

A video of rapper Kodak Black getting intimate with a woman in a luxury suite at the Florida Panthers game has gone viral on social media, leading many to believe that they were engaging in sexual activity.

The rapper, who was born Octave Dieuson and then legally known as Bill Kapri after he changed his name, was spotted with his date at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday as the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2.

The 24-year-old Super Gremlin hitmaker was seen watching most of the game from his front row seats alongside a female companion and were even shown on the scoreboard.

Not long aftet, the rapper moved up to his luxury suite next to the Panthers' executive box, where he was spotted in what appeared to be a compromising position with the woman.

Twitter user and Panthers season ticket holder @David954Fla filmed the moment from a distance with his phone. "I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game," he captioned a clip of the rapper standing behind the woman, who is seen bent forward, gyrating her hips against the rapper.

Watch the clip below:

Twitter Reactions

The video led viewers to believe that the couple were having sex during the game and the internet reacted as we thought. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

However, some users noticed that the rapper and his ladylove were both clothed throughout the act and a close-up video taken from a different angle later revealed that the woman was only twerking and dancing against the rapper in a way that seemed to indicate there was no foul play involved.

It is not yet known who the woman with Kodak Black was but the rapper is currently dating Maranda Johnson, with whom he is expecting a child. He was previously engaged to Mellow Racks.

Last month, the rapper drew criticism after an image, taken during Johnson's baby shower, showed him and his little son, King Khalid, dance together while a woman was bending down in front of the young boy to show her scantily-clad backside.