Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter lost their lives after the helicopter they traveled in crashed in a nearby hills in California and their sudden demise sent shock waves around the world. Their tragic demise is a big loss to the basketball world and their legacy will live on forever, as Kobe was loved and adored by millions of fans across the globe.

Vanessa is devastated and inconsolable

A family insider revealed to People Magazine that Vanessa is inconsolable and devastated after Kobe Bryant's death and is unable to finish a sentence without crying. Kobe and Gianna's death has taken a toll on her and she's missing them deeply. The insider also states that Vanessa is trying to be strong, as she has to look after the other girls and will pull things together soon and is doing everything she can to hold it together for her three remaining children, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.

"She can hardly keep it together. She can't finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one. Of course, you can never be prepared for this. Despite their ups and downs, (Vanessa and Kobe) were soulmates. She thought of him as her partner for life."

Kobe had always loved and cared for his family

In an essay for the Players' Tribune, baseball great Derek Jeter wrote about Kobe Bryant that he was one among the players who deeply cared and loved for his family. "He cared much more about being a husband to Vanessa and a dad to his girls. He loved his family — he was his family. That's what was important. And that's the Kobe I'll remember."

After Kobe and Gianna's sudden and untimely demise, condolences poured in from all corners and many basketball players, celebrities, world leaders and fans alike mourned the death of the legend and prayed that his family would remain strong during this period of grief.