Not a single soul was left untouched by the sadness following the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and eight others.

While tributes for the deceased soul, who led an exemplary life, poured in from all walks of life, a sports anchor posted a clip from Kobe's old interview which revealed his love and commitment towards his daughters. In the interview, Kobe called himself 'Girl dad' and soon the topic became viral on social media.

Bryant shared four daughters with his wife Venessa: Natalia (17), Gianna (13), Bianka, (3), and Capri (7 months). Girl Dad became the top trending topic on Twitter. On Instagram too, nearly 1,00,000 posts were tagged with the name.

Kobe's 'Girl Dad' moment

ESPN's Elle Duncan, who previously hosted 'SportsCenter' shared a clip of Kobe's interview while paying tribute to the legendary basketball player. Duncan who was eight months pregnant at the time of interview said that she bonded quite well with Bryant backstage during an event, as the two discussed being parents to daughters.

On learning that Duncan was expecting a baby girl, Bryant, who had three girls at that time, immediately high-fived the anchor and said: "Girls are the best." He went on to add: "Just be grateful that you've been given that gift because girls are amazing."

In the viral video, Duncan while holding back her tears spoke about Bryant's love for his daughters and how he admired their individual personalities. "I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad," he said in the clip.

Kobe will always be remembered as being a 'Girl Dad'

In the video, Duncan said that Kobe described Gianna as being better than him at that age. "That middle one...she is a monster.. she is a beast.. she is better than I was at her age.. She has got it," Kobe told Duncan.

Wrapping up the video, Duncan said that despite the tragic news, she is comforted by the idea that Bryant died doing what he loved the most. "When I reflect on this tragedy and the half an hour that I spent with Kobe Bryant two years ago I suppose the only small source of comfort for me is knowing he died doing what he loved the most. Being a dad. Being a 'girl dad.'"

Gabrielle Union-Wade, wife of Bryant's NBA contemporary Dwyane Wade, wrote on her Instagram: "My dad was a man built for sons but ended up with daughters. Thank you to everyone who was just being involved with parents and adults who loved kids."

"This video had me in tears. Being a girl dad has been the best part of my life short life. I wish I knew about this part of Kobe. This will be his lasting impression on me. Not the wins, rings, or records. #girldad," tweeted a fan.