Pop superstar Britney Spears certainly knew a great way to finish off her January -- by having a holiday at the beach. The "Womanizer" singer wowed her 23.4 million fans on Instagram after posting a video where she showed off her bikini body while spending a day at the ocean with her boyfriend. Adding some quirk to the occasion, Britney stole her boyfriend's cowboy hat to complete her turquoise blue bikini and choker ensemble.

The video opened with Britney's back to the camera as she ran to the shore. Her hair is up in a casual messy bun, and the singer held onto her bikini top for support as she made her way towards the water. The clip then cut to the blonde beauty facing the camera as she walked towards the camera, her hair loose and now wearing a cowboy hat to shield her eyes from the sun.

The camera then panned out over the water, showing the stunning landscape before returning to Britney. The angle is closer up this time, and Britney playfully tipped her hat and tossed her long hair at the camera.

The "Baby One More Time" singer then gave a little skip as she walked closer to the shallows before returning to her previous strut and ending the video.

Britney added that being by the water helped her feel like a kid again

In addition to the video, the "Oops I Did It Again" singer added a heartfelt caption.

"I had so much fun today ... but I will say the water was very cold, so I just did a touch and ran!!!" she wrote.

"It's been a very long time since I've looked at the ocean .... and it's so crazy how the ocean makes people feel so small. I felt like I was 4 again and just wish I remembered to bring my boogie board," she added.

Fans loved the sweet video, and lavished praise on the singer

The update earned close to 284,000 likes in addition to thousands of comments where fans complemented the "Circus" singer.

"Queen of walks on the beach!" one user wrote, along with a pink heart emoji.

"I love you babe so happy to see you like this!" added another, this time with a red heart.

Even Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left a comment.

"Stealing my hat again I see?" he teased.

