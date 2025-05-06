Knoxville Woman Charged with Killing Boyfriend After Finding Evidence of Him Cheating on Her on His Yahoo Account

A North Knox County woman was taken into custody after deputies said she shot and killed her lover after accusing him of cheating on her.

An incident report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Dsani Badgett was in her driveway on Weaver Hollow Way screaming for help when deputies arrived around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, as reported by WBIR.

Badgett Told Deputies Morgan Logged into His Yahoo Account on Her Phone After He Broke His Phone

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found a man, identified as Stephen Morgan, unresponsive on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to his upper chest. AMR responded and pronounced the man dead.

According to the incident report, Badgett told deputies Morgan had used her phone after he broke his. She said she later found several messages on her phone after he logged into a Yahoo! account, saying she discovered he was cheating on her.

Badgett Says She Pulled the Trigger When Morgan Tried to Grab the Gun

Deputies said Badgett grabbed a gun from their bedroom nightstand and waited on the couch for an hour for Morgan to come home. Once he arrived home, deputies said Badgett confronted him about the messages with the gun in her hand.

She told deputies she racked the gun several times to show him it was loaded and demanded he "do things regarding the situation of their relationship."

Deputies said the argument escalated and Morgan tried to grab the gun from Badgett. At that point, deputies said she pulled the trigger and shot him. Badgett was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility early Sunday morning.