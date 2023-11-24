China, gradually recovering from the severe repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently confronting a new health challenge: a mysterious pneumonia outbreak rapidly spreading within schools. The latest occurrence of pneumonia serves as a stark reminder of the initial stages of the COVID pandemic, which resulted in a substantial increase in hospital admissions and cast a foreboding shadow over the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

Hospitals Overwhelmed by Influx of Sick Children

As the pneumonia outbreak hits China, hospitals in Beijing and Liaoning find themselves struggling to cope with a surge in sick children, pushing their resources to the brink.

Reports from local media suggest that school closures may be imminent due to the outbreak. Affected children admitted to various hospitals display unusual symptoms, including lung inflammation and high fever. Notably, these symptoms lack the typical cough and other signs associated with flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses.

ProMed Issues Health Alert

ProMed, an open-access surveillance platform monitoring global disease outbreaks in humans and animals, issued an alert on Tuesday evening regarding an emerging epidemic of "undiagnosed pneumonia," particularly affecting children.

This echoes a similar alert issued by ProMed in December 2019 about a novel virus, later identified as SARS-CoV-2, which triggered a response from medical professionals, scientists, and officials at the World Health Organization.

Knock of Another Pandemic?

In an editor's note, ProMed stated, "This report suggests a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness... It is not at all clear when this outbreak started, as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so quickly. The report does not say that any adults were affected, suggesting some exposure at the schools."

Experts caution that it's too early to predict whether this could escalate into another pandemic. However, an influenza virologist once remarked, "The pandemic clock is ticking; we just do not know what time it is."

WHO Urges China to Adhere to Guidelines

In the midst of uncertainty, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement on Wednesday urging China to strictly adhere to health guidelines to minimize the risk of respiratory illness. The organization also requested more information from Chinese authorities regarding a reported spike in cases among children in the northern part of the country. As the situation unfolds, the world watches closely, hoping for swift and effective measures to contain this emerging health crisis.

WHO asks China for info

