Knife Attack at Chinese Primary School Leaves Two Dead, 10 Injured

In a horrific incident, a 45-year-old woman went on a stabbing spree at a primary school in east China, resulting in two fatalities and ten injuries. The attack, which occurred on Monday, is the second such incident in the country this month.

The assailant, identified by her surname Pan, has been apprehended by police, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. Local public security authorities reported that among the ten injured, six sustained minor injuries while attempting to evade the attack. All injured individuals have received medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

This attack follows a similar event earlier this month. On May 7, a mass stabbing at a hospital in Yunnan province left two dead and 21 injured. These incidents highlight a disturbing trend of knife attacks in China, often attributed to individuals with grievances or mental health issues.

China has seen a surge in mass knife attacks in recent years, partly due to strict gun control laws that prohibit private gun ownership for most civilians. In August last year, a man with a history of mental illness killed two people and injured seven others in a knife attack in a Yunnan residential district. In another incident in July, six people, including three children, were killed in a stabbing at a kindergarten in

Guangdong province.

The frequency of these violent attacks has raised concerns about public safety and mental health in China. Officials often cite personal vendettas or untreated mental health conditions as underlying causes.

The latest attack in Guixi City has shocked the local community and prompted calls for increased security measures in schools and other public places. Parents and residents are urging authorities to implement better protective measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As the investigation continues, the public remains on edge, hoping for more effective interventions to address the root causes of these violent outbreaks and to enhance safety across the country.