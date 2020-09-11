A Hunlock Creek man was arrested on Thursday after he attempted to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex, not knowing he was actually talking to an undercover cop, Kingston Police said. In fact, the man himself posed as a teen to strike a conversation and then asked for sexual favors from the undercover cop.

According to police, Gary Raymond Ceppa, 31, reached out to the "girl" in more than a month back through a social media website and continued sexually explicit conversations with her. Police took more than a month to get all the right evidences against him and finally arrested him after he send a photograph of his genitals to the undercover cop.

Dirty Intentions

Ceppa was arrested on Thursday evening after a failed attempt to impress a Kingston police detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. Ceppa wanted sexual favors from the "girl" for over a month not knowing that he was stepping into a trap laid by the police.

According to the police, Ceppa first got in touch with the "girl" on July 31 through an unspecified social media website and started calling her "sexy" and saying "id eat u all up." He slowly started making more explicit comments. When the detective posing as the "girl" said that she was only 15 years old, Ceppa responded by graphically saying he wanted to perform oral sex on her, before sending a photo of his genitalia.

He then allegedly kept sending numerous nude photos of his and saying he wanted to have sex with the "girl". However, he also occasionally told that he was "nervous" about getting in "trouble."

Sexual Predator

The conversations allegedly continued throughout the month of August till he was finally arrested after police were convinced that he was a sexual predator. Ceppa was finally tracked down through his IP address. During interrogation, he recorded statement in which he allegedly admitted to having the conversation with who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Police are still investigating if Ceppa has any past record of sex crimes and if any girl has been his victim earlier.

He now faces a slew of charges ranging from unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and other related charges after Kingston police accused him of reaching out to a detective that was posing as a minor child online.

Ceppa was arraigned before a magisterial district judge, who set bail for him at $200,000. He is locked up for lack of bail, according to court records.