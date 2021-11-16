The King's Affection Episode 11 Recap, Episode 12 Spoilers, and Streaming Details

The King's Affection episode 11 aired on KBS2TV Monday at 9.30 pm KST. It focussed on the various challenges faced by Crown Prince Lee Hwi in the absence of his Royal Tutor Jung Ji Un. The upcoming chapter that is scheduled to air on Tuesday will continue to feature the struggles of this young Prince. It will also focus on the romantic relationship between Lee Hwi and Ji Un.

Episode 12 will air on KBS Tuesday at 9.30 pm KST, and K-drama fans in South Korea can watch it on the TV or stream it on the broadcasting channel's official website. Non-Koreans can watch the mini-series with subtitles online on Netflix. It will be available on November 16 at around 11 pm KST in some parts of the world.

As mentioned above, the upcoming chapter will continue to focus on the struggling Prince. Before getting into the details of the various challenges faced by the young Prince, here is a brief recap of episode 11.

The King's Affection Episode 11 Recap

The chapter picked up right from where it left off and featured the goodbye scene between the Crown Prince and his Tutor. After leaving the palace, Ji Un decided to leave the palace, and settle down in a quiet place. After hearing about it, lady Shin So Eun rushed to him. Though she tried to stop him from leaving the city, he did not change his decision. Prince Changun quietly watched them and accused So Eun's father, Shin Yeong Su, of fooling the royal family.

The mastermind of it was Prince Wonsan, who provoked his uncle to use the opportunity to move against the Crown Prince. In this political game, Prince Changun teamed up with Left State Councilor Han Ki-Jae. They forced Minister of Personnel Yeong-Su to step down from his position and move to his hometown. While the King was trying to help the Minister, the Crown Prince decided to meet the Minister. On his way, he saw his uncle misbehaving with So Eun's helper.

The Crown Prince managed to help the slave girl from his uncle, but the slave girl got killed by him shortly. Lee Hwi could not stay quiet any longer. He decided to go after his uncle and make him pay for his evil doings. He gathered evidence against his uncle with the help of Prince Lee Hyun. The Crown Prince also forced Prince Changun to kneel in front of the slave girl's grave and apologize. Though the public praised Lee Hwi, the officials were not happy with his actions.

Things took an unexpected turn after Prince Changun took his own life. Prince Wonsan took this opportunity to make another move against the Crown Prince. He teamed up with Changchungun to gather scholars and ask them to file a petition to the King for dethroning the Crown Prince. While Prince Lee Hyun found out that his brother was planning something big against Lee Hwi, he decided to help her. He met Lee Hwi and told him everything he knew about her for more than a decade. Prince Lee Hyun also requested Lee Hwi to quietly leave the palace before things went out of her hand.

The Crown Prince did not know what to do when she untied her hair and walked in the lady's shoes. Unfortunately, the King found out her real identity, and it remains to be seen how Lee Hwi will deal with it.

The King's Affection Episode 12 Spoilers

Speculation suggests that the King will dethrone Lee Hwi and ask her to leave the palace. While she goes to a faraway place, she will be attacked by a mob. Although Ji Un will reach out for her help, she will get injured by a bow. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Lee Hwi. Watch the historical romance drama on Tuesday at 9.30 pm KST on KBS2TV.