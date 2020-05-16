After the successful completion of Queen: Love and War, TV Chosun is coming up with a new historical drama on Monday, May 17, at 10.50 p.m. KST. The title of this mini-series is Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny and it will feature Babel actor Park Shi Hoo and My Holo Love actress Go Sung Hee in lead roles.

The television drama will follow a group of kingmakers and show how their destinies are changed by a fortune-teller named Choi Chun Joong, played by Shi Hoo. The mini-series will also focus on his romantic relationship with a young and beautiful Princess named Lee Bong Ryeon, portrayed by Sung Hee.

What is the story of this historical fantasy thriller?

The mini-series will revolve around some dirty political games between the kingmakers in Joseon as they try to become the most powerful person in the country. But the fates of these kingmakers will be changed by fortune-teller Chun Joong, who will eventually become the most powerful man in Joseon. After changing his fate, he will devote his life to his lover.

The upcoming television drama will also feature the various challenges faced by Princess Bong Ryeon as she tries to change the fate of Joseon. She also can foresee the future and she will join hands with fortune-teller Chun Joong to make it a better place for the people to live. As the story develops, the viewers will find out that her special ability to see the future is both a blessing and a curse for her.

Who are the cast members of this upcoming Korean drama?

Along with Shi Hoo and Sung Hee, the historical fantasy thriller will also feature Jun Kwang Ryul, Sung Hyuk, Kim Seung Soo, Lee Ru, Park Jung Yeon, Yoon Ah Jung, Wang Bit Na, Noh Hyung Ok, Kim Bo Yeon, Cha Kwang Soo, Kim Joo Ryung, Jung Wook, Lim Hyoun Soo, Jo Bok Rae, Park Sang Hoon, Son Won Hyuk and Kim Myung Soo in supporting roles.

During an online press conference with Producing Director Yoon Sang Ho and other cast members, lead actor Shi Hoo said he is looking forward to the drama and he feels that it will be as good as his previous project The Princess's Man. The actor also predicted 10 percent viewership ratings for the premiere episode.

Meanwhile, actress Sung Hee described the upcoming drama as a combination of beautiful writing, impressive directing, and luxurious acting. She also assured the viewers that they will have a lot of fun watching this mini-series mainly because it will feature great chemistry between the onscreen couple.

Kingmaker: The Change of Destiny premiere date and live stream details

The mini-series is scheduled to premiere on TV Chosun Monday, May 17, at 10.50 pm KST and it will begin with the introduction of lead characters. People in Korea can watch the television on TV Chosun or the official website for the broadcasting channel. Korean drama lovers from other parts of the world can watch this fantasy thriller with sub-titles on various streaming sites.