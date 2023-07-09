King The Land Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

King The Land episode 8 will air on JTBC Sunday (July 9) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on Cheon Sa Rang as she faces challenges at the King Hotel. It will feature the blossoming romance between Cheon Sa Rang and Gu Won. People in Korea can watch the upcoming chapter on TV. Korean viewers can also stream the show on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about King The Land episode 8, such as airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings for King the Land Episode 8:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

King The Land episode 8 will focus on Cheon Sa Rang as she deals with various challenges at her workplace. Prince Samir might create tension for the onscreen couple. The viewers can look forward to a love triangle between Cheon Sa Rang, Prince Samir, and Gu Won.

The upcoming episode will feature a blossoming romance between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. The production team has released new promotional stills ahead of the episode release. The photos show Cheon Sa Rang nervously looking at Gu Won when he leans toward her.

The first image shows Gu Won lovingly gazing at Cheon Sa Rang as she sits on the countertop. The second picture features a tense moment between the onscreen couple. Cheon Sa Rang nervously looks at Gu Won as he leans toward her. The third image teases a romantic moment between the onscreen couple.

Watch King the Land episode 8 on JTBC Sunday (July 9) at 10.30 pm KST to watch the onscreen romance between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang.