King The Land Receives Criticisms from Arab Viewers; Netizens Urge JTBC to Apologize

King The Land got embroiled in a controversy after the telecast of episode 7. The mini-series received criticism from the viewers for the wrong depiction of Arab culture. Soon after the release of this chapter, the social media platforms started getting flooded with messages from netizens urging JTBC to Apologize.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced an Arab character named Prince Samir in episode 7, and the person captured viewers' attention for all the wrong reasons. The wealthy businessman comes to South Korea to expand his business. Although the Prince was planning to stay at the Royal Hotel, he decided to stay at King Hotel.

Prince Samir books a large room in the hotel and enjoys his time at a bar with girls surrounding him. Impressed by the beauty and hospitality of Cheon Sa Rang, the Prince invites her to join him and enjoy the food. Anupam Tripathi appeared on screens as Prince Samir in King The Land episode 7.

He has a past collection with Gu Won because they went to the same school. That's how Gu Won succeeds in getting the Prince to opt for the King Hotel instead of the Royal Hotel.

Several netizens stated that the portrayal of Prince Samir spending time at a bar with girls surrounding him conveys the wrong message about Arab culture to the viewers. Several Arab viewers urged JTBC for the deletion of the scene and a formal apology from the broadcasting channel.

Viewers' Reactions

I am saddened and disappointed by the incorrect and offensive portrayal of our culture and religion in the show. The scene featuring an Arab prince was inappropriate, as it depicted actions such as drinking that are not part of our culture.

Please remove this scene from episode this is not our culture or our behavior as Muslims and this is making us upset .

what is your feelings to show something not in your culture and we publish it !!!!

Hey JTPC actually as an arab we dont rly like to see our culture shown like that in one of ur series episodes

First of all everyone knows that how much are arab princes are respectful and loyal to their culture and traditions so we dont wanna to see that again!!!!

We Arabs demand an official apology and the deletion of these scenes, Don't misrepresent our culture!!!

This is not the first time that Arabs have appeared in Korean dramas in a way that offends us, our religion and our morals We are not like that The failed directors should have an Arab background and stop being insulted You must apologize to the Arabs

They continued to tarnish the image of the Arabs more than once This representation doesn't represent us We don't drink alcohol or eat greedily This racism towards Arabs is intolerable We want an apology for tarnishing the image of Arab peoples and Arab princes!!!

This is not the first time that Korean series have shown Arabs in this way, and this only indicates the stupidity of the Korean people. If you don't know anything about a people's culture, don't include them in your stupid series.

Who wrote this humiliating scene must be held accountable! Did you really do your research first, or you aim to show the Arabs in this wrong, humiliating, and stereotypical way? APOLOGIZE !!

This has nothing to do with Arabs, we don't drink, and we don't do this. You have to respect our culture and religion. You have to delete this scene and apologize to us. JTBC's Arab fans apologize!!

