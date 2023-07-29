King The Land Episode 13: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

King The Land episode 13 will air on JTBC Saturday (July 29) at 10:30 pm KST. Gu Won will try to rekindle his relationship with Cheon Sa Rang. He will convince her to continue working at King the Land. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV. Korean viewers can also stream the show on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about King The Land episode 13, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

The romantic comedy-drama will return with episode 13 on Saturday at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on TVING. International K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Britain, can watch it with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings for King the Land Episode 13:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

King The Land episode 13 will feature Gu Won facing unexpected challenges because of his relationship with Cheon Sa Rang. The couple will have to take a break from their romantic relationship. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama can look forward to the painful moments between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. The onscreen couple might deal with separation anxiety in the upcoming chapter.

The preview for this week shows Gu Won and Goo Hwa Ran going head-to-head in the political battle to prove their ability to lead King Group. After the 100th anniversary celebration, Goo Hwa Ran became furious and challenged Gu Won. The sibling rivalry will take a new turn in the upcoming chapter.

Watch King the Land episode 13 on JTBC Saturday (July 29) at 10.30 pm KST to know how Gu Won will deal with the new challenges. The upcoming chapter will also focus on the onscreen romance between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang.

The mini-series stars 2PM member Lee Jun Ho, Girls' Generation member Im Yoon Ah, Son Byong Ho, Nam Gi Ae, Kim Seon Young, Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Kim Young Ok, Kim Jae Won, Gong Ye Ji, Choi Ji Hyun, and Kim Jung Min.