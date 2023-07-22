King The Land Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

King The Land episode 11 will air on JTBC Saturday (July 22) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the various challenges faced by Gu Won. People in Korea can watch the upcoming chapter on TV. Korean viewers can also stream the show on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about King The Land episode 11, like airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

The romantic comedy-drama will return with episode 11 on Saturday at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on TVING. International K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, and Britain, can watch it with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings for King the Land Episode 11:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Spoilers

King The Land episode 11 will feature troubled moments for Gu Won as he faces new challenges. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama can look forward to fun-filled moments between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang. The onscreen couple might take their relationship to the next level in the upcoming chapter.

Watch King the Land episode 11 on JTBC Saturday (July 22) at 10.30 pm KST to know how Gu Won will deal with the new challenges. The upcoming chapter will also focus on the onscreen romance between Gu Won and Cheon Sa Rang.

The mini-series stars 2PM member Lee Jun Ho, Girls' Generation member Im Yoon Ah, Son Byong Ho, Nam Gi Ae, Kim Seon Young, Ahn Se Ha, Go Won Hee, Kim Ga Eun, Kim Young Ok, Kim Jae Won, Gong Ye Ji, Choi Ji Hyun, and Kim Jung Min.