With just one episode left for The King: Eternal Monarch, all the fans are waiting to find out how Emperor Lee Gon will end his fight with uncle Lee Lim. The last battle between the King and his rival will be more interesting than the previous fights. The viewers can watch the epic conflict between the two royals on SBS Friday, June 12, at 10 p.m. KST.

Episode 16 may also feature a happy reunion between Detective Jung Tae Eul and her lover while showing the next meeting between Jo Yeong and Jo Eun Seop in the Republic of Korea. The finale could also feature a lot of other entertaining scenes, like romance for Luna and Detective Kang Shin Jae, to keep the viewers glued to the screens.

Let's look at a few interesting scenes that are likely to be featured in the last episode of this fantasy thriller, including the introduction of Lee Gon's doppelganger in the Republic of Korea, Lee Ji Hun as a grown-up adult.

Will Lee Gon Win the Battle Against Lee Lim?

This is the King's last chance to fix everything and save both the worlds. Lee Min Ho's character needs to be very careful in every step he takes because he is not alone this time. While fighting against the traitor and his followers, he will have to protect his childhood friend Jo Yeong also. Tae Eul could also be a part of this fight. If so, then things will become difficult for Lee Gon.

Another major challenge for Lee Gon is to protect his younger self. The King: Eternal Monarch fans will have to watch the finale on Friday to find out if the King will succeed in killing Lee Lim without harming his younger self.

What is in Store for Jung Tae Eul?

The detective decided to be a part of the mission in episode 15 without informing Lee Gon or Jo Yeong. She took a piece of the bamboo flute from Shin Jae and drove to her destination. The followers of this SBS fantasy thriller are now curious to know if she will succeed in helping her lover and enjoy a happy reunion with him in the finale.

The teaser images for episode 16 hints at troubled moments for Kim Go Eun's character. It shows her lying unconscious in the bamboo forest with a gun in her hand. When she regains consciousness, she sees a group of strangers near her. She quickly picks up her phone and tries to contact someone. Who could it be -- Shin Jae or Lee Gon? Watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 16 on Friday to know more about it.

Will Lee Gon Safely Return with Jo Yeong?

The promos and teaser images of the finale episode do not feature Lee Gon in the present. But it shows his doppelganger in the Republic of Korea, Lee Ji Hun as a grown-up man. Does this mean that Lee Gon failed to save his younger self while changing the fate of his doppelganger? The viewers will have to watch the television drama on SBS Friday at 10 p.m. KST to know more about it.

The episode will also reveal Jo Yeong's fate, who is hoping to meet Jo Eun Seop in the Republic of Korea after completing the mission. The doppelgangers became close to each other in the end. The series' followers are now looking forward to a happy reunion of the two characters in the finale.

What Lies Ahead for Luna and Kang Shin Jae?

The two characters had to lead a miserable life because of Lee Lim. They are from the same world, and they can understand each other well. The romance between them is something the viewers are hoping to watch in the last episode of this television drama. However, it remains to be seen if the characters will get their happy endings in the finale episode.

SBS will air the last episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday, June 12, at 10 p.m. KST. People in Korea can watch the show on SBS or stream it on the official website of SBS. People from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Thailand, Philipines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, India, Canada, Denmark, and Italy can watch episode 16 with subtitles on Netflix.