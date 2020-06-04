The King: Eternal Monarch episode 14 will air on SBS Friday, June 5, at 10 p.m. KST. It will follow Emperor Lee Gon and his lover Detective Jung Tae Eul as they try to stop Lee Lim from continuing his evil doings. The chapter will also feature trouble for Jo Yeong, Detective Kang Shin Jae, and Jo Eup Seop.

The upcoming episode of this fantasy thriller could also explain how Lee Min Ho's character helped his younger self 25 years ago while Luna makes her next big move against the onscreen couple. The promo and teaser images for this week have already teased several unexpected plot twists for the King and his detective lover. Let's find out how the new episode will be different from the previous episodes:

Kang Shin Jae's Secret Meeting With Someone in Prison

Some of the newly released promotional stills of the new episode tease a change in relationship for Shin Jae and Tae Eul. The images feature an awkward meeting between the two detectives. In the photos, Kim Go Eun's character holds her childhood friend's hand and pleads for his help. But he turns away from her with a cold face. What could have happened between them? Watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 14 on SBS Friday at 10 p.m. KST to know more about it.

Meanwhile, the promo for this week shows Kang Shin Jae secretly meeting a person in jail. In the short clip, the person says something to the detective. However, it is not clear if this conversation has something to do with the change in the attitude of Shin Jae towards his long time friend.

Luna Meets Jung Tae Eul

The detective from the Republic of Korea will meet her criminal doppelganger from the Kingdom of Corea for the first time this week. The promo shows Luna trying to kill Tae Eul while she is alone in a deserted place. Another teaser video for The King: Eternal Monarch episode 14 shows Lee Gon reaching out for the help of wounded Tae Eul.

Episode 13 ended with the shot of an unconscious Lee Gon, who was poisoned by Luna. So, the viewers are curious to find out how the King came to know about his injured lover in the upcoming episode. The series' followers will have to watch The King: Eternal Monarch on Friday, June 5, to know more about it.

How Did Lee Gon Help His Younger Self?

One of the biggest questions that are revolving around the viewers' minds after watching the fantasy thriller last week is how Lee Gon helped his younger self. Some of the series' followers came up with fan theories about time traveling and connecting different universes. This week, the show will reveal if any of these fan theories are accurate to the story.

The promo for this week shows Lee Lim meeting his self from the past. This sequence will probably explain how the King and his uncle can change their fate by going back in the past. The sequel might also hint about the next evil move of Lee Lim. Watch The King: Eternal Monarch episode 14 to know more about this mysterious sequel.

How to Watch The King: Eternal Monarch Episode 14 Live Online?

SBS will air the new episode of this fantasy thriller on Friday, June 5, at 10 p.m. KST. People in Korea can watch the show on SBS or stream it on the official website of SBS. People from other parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Thailand, Philipines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, India, Canada, Denmark, and Italy can watch episode 14 with subtitles on Netflix.