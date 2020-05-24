The King: Eternal Monarch episode 12 took the viewers through an emotional roller-coaster ride with some happy moments, funny scenes, mischief, and a sad realization. Chapter 13 may try to unwrap the story further with some surprising scenes, big revelations, and a shocking death. The episode will air on SBS Friday, May 28, at 10 p.m. KST.

While Emperor Lee Gon, Detective Jung Tae Eul, Jo Young, Jo Eun Seop, and Myung Na Ri had more screen space in chapter 12, Lee Lim, Luna, Detective Kang Shin Jae, and Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong might have a lot to say in episode 13. The chapter may also explain the scientific reason behind the freezing time.

A quick recap of The King: Eternal Monarch episode 12

The story for chapter 12 began by featuring the struggles of Song Jeong Hye. She tried to commit suicide again, and Lee Lim's people brought her back to life. This scene also introduced the viewers to another follower of Lee Lim, who is keeping a close eye on Eun Seop in the hospital. He could be tracking the moves of Lee Gon also.

Unfortunately, Eun Seop is unaware of the person who is following him. He is missing him home, his siblings, his friends, and his life in the Republic of Korea. So, he was happy and excited to see Myung Seung A, whom he mistook for Myung Na Ri. It took some time for him to realize that she is a different person.

A chase between Jo Young and Koo Seo Ryeong

In the meantime, Jo Young met Seo Ryeong at the Alley Cafe. He quickly identified the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Corea and chased her. But the chase ended with a gunshot wound. Somebody attacked Woo Do Hwan's character when he was about to confront the Prime Minister. It could be Lee Lim's followers.

This scene highlighted the determination of Seo Ryeong to stay in power. It also explained her team up with Lee Lim. She has no interest in Lee Gon, and she will go to any extent to stay in power. She was least bothered about the injured Jo Young. Seo Ryeong left the place as soon as it became crowded.

The increasing curiosity about the future queen

At the same time, Lee Gon was busy trying his best to track the whereabouts of Tae Eul so that he can reach out on time to help her. He used all the technologies available in his Kingdom to track her. When he succeeded in his mission, the talk of the town was about the future queen. Everybody in the country was curious to know about this person.

Tae Eul's stay in the palace also raised several eyebrows. But there was one person who was very supportive of the detective. It was court lady Noh Ok Nam. She indirectly informed Tae Eul that she also came from the Republic of Korea. They had a friendly chat, and she was happy to spend time with the detective.

Luna begins her move

While Tae Eul was enjoying her time with Lee Gon, Luna was getting ready to take her role in the Republic of Korea. She got hold of the detective's phone. It helped her to know the character well. No one in the Republic of Korea came to know about Tae Eul's absence because of Luna's timely interference.

However, it will not be easy for Lee Lim to execute his plans with Luna because she is hard to control. She has nothing to worry about, and she continues to enjoy her life fearlessly. Lee Lim was also shocked to see her fierce attitude. The team-up between Lee Lim and Luna is going to be an exciting part of the story to watch in the upcoming weeks.

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 12 also teased a sad ending for Lee Gon and Tae Eul. It featured the King's sad realization that the time gap between him and his lover is increasing further. The chapter even confirmed Seo Ryeong's journey to the Republic of Korea with the burn marks on her face.

What to expect in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13 and how to watch it live online?

The upcoming chapter of this SBS fantasy thriller will feature an awkward meeting between Luna and Shin Jae. The episode will also show some romantic moments between Lee Gon and Tae Eul. It may even feature the first official meeting between Shin Jae and Lee Lim. But the demise of a lead character may become the most painful scene of chapter 13.

The promo teases troubled moments for Eun Seop and the followers of this mini-series on Friday, May 28, at 10 p.m. KST to know more about it. The latest episode will be available on SBS and on the official website of SBS. Korean drama lovers around the world can watch the television drama with subtitles on Netflix.