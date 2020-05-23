The King: Eternal Monarch episode 11 featured some emotional flashback sequences, bloody battles, tricky scenes, and a painful fair well. In chapter 12, the story could be a bit clearer with new revelations, discoveries, and encounters between Emperor Lee Gon and his uncle Lee Lim. The episode will air on SBS Saturday, May 23, at 10 p.m. KST.

It all began with the abduction of criminal Luna by Lee Lim. He successfully convinced her to join his team by sharing the story of Detective Jung Tae Eul. After suggesting a makeover for Luna, Lee Lim went to the Kingdom of Corea while Lee Gon was attending the funeral service of late Prince Lee Jong In.

Did Prime Minister Kim Seo Ryeong secretly team-up with Lee Lim?

All the attendees of Jong In's funeral service were mourning the sudden demise of late Prince, except Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong. Her wicked smile seems to have a hidden secret. Her actions seemed very skeptical. After confirming the existence of traitor Lee Lim with the help of her ex-husband Chairman Chae, she did not share the information with anybody. Instead, she made a move against Lee Gon and tried to stop him from visiting the Republic of Korea.

An encounter between Tae Eul and the doppelganger of Seo Ryeong in the Republic of Korea did not seem like a coincidence. From her first meeting with Tae Eul to her surprise visit to the cafe, her every move might have been planned by Lee Lim. Did Seo Ryeong help Lee Lim in abducting Tae Eul? The viewers of this fantasy thriller will get to know about it in the upcoming episode.

The abduction of Jung Tae Eul

The detective's abduction came as a surprise to the viewers. No one chased her, and no one attacked her. She was in her room when she fell unconscious after drinking some water. In the next scene, she was inside an empty building. Her hands were tied-up with a rope, and she saw nearly eight men standing in front of the building entrance. She also saw a boy watching everything from outside.

The boy helped her to escape from there. He told her that he is trying to bring a balance between the two worlds. This scene nearly confirmed a fan theory that compared the Yo-Yo boy with god. The King: Eternal Monarch fans might get to know more about this boy in the upcoming episode.

Lee Gon openly challenges Lee Lim

When Tae Eul was on the run, Lee Gon was busy wiping out the traces of Lee Lim from the Kingdom of Corea. He raided the book store with his army and killed all the traitors who were hiding inside the building. During the mission, he also came to know that Lee Lim's bodyguard is still alive while his doppelganger got killed.

It took some time for Lee Gon to reach out for his lover's help. As soon as he reached the spot, he introduced Tae Eul to his army as the future queen of the Kingdom of Corea. He also ordered his men to kill all the followers of Lee Lim, who were hurting his girlfriend. This time around, he was well-equipped to deal with the traitors.

The episode also featured some emotional flashback sequences of late Prince Lee Jong In and some painful moments of Tae Eul with Lee Gon. However, court lady Noh Ok Nam, Jo Young, Jo Eun Seop, and Myung Seung A did not have a major contribution in this chapter.

What to expect in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 12 and how to watch it live online?

SBS will air the upcoming episode on Saturday, May 23, at 10 p.m. KST. This chapter will continue to feature the intense battle between Lee Gon and Lee Lim. The viewers of this fantasy thriller might also get to see new encounters, revelations, discoveries, and a few painful moments in the upcoming episode.

The promo has hinted at the demise of Jo Young, trouble for Tae Eul's father Jung Do In and Myung Na Ri, as well as the confrontation of palace staff Park Sook Jin. The followers of this mini-series can know more about this episode by watching the show on SBS Saturday at 10 p.m. KST. The latest episode of this fantasy thriller will be available on the official website of SBS also.