The King: Eternal Monarch episode 10 introduced the viewers to a real political game and episode 11 could be a continuation of it. The SBS fantasy thriller will be back with a new episode on Friday, May 22, at 10 p.m. KST. It may continue to feature troubled moments for Emperor Lee Gon and Detective Jung Tae Eul.

After watching the tenth episode, the series' followers are curious to know the fate of Lee Min Ho's character and his detective lover. As of now, Lee Lim a.k.a Prince Imperial Geum has been winning against his nephew Lee Gon. It remains to be seen if he will continue to win this game and walk freely in the Kingdom of Corea as the story develops in the upcoming weeks.

What happened in episode 10?

As expected, everything was planned by the male antagonist. He knew that his nephew will follow him to the Kingdom of Corea. He was well prepared to deal with the worst. So, he was not surprised to meet Lee Gon on the New Year's Eve. He had his army ready to stop the King from taking any extreme measures.

Lee Min Ho's character did not know anything about it. He was very optimistic about everything and he commanded his army to arrest the traitor quickly. To his surprise, a group of men appeared from nowhere and started attacking the crowd, who had gathered together to meet the King. Lee Gon was left with no option. He had to let the traitors escape from the place.

Jo Eun Sup was among the three victims of the incident. He got injured from the gunshot while trying to protect the King. Though the incident badly affected the King, Woo Do Hwan's character was really happy to help the King. He was enjoying his time in the Kingdom of Corea as Jo Young was struggling to deal with his doppelganger's two little siblings in the Republic of Korea.

A shocking confession

In the meantime, Tae Eul was busy searching for his childhood friend Kang Shin Jae. When she finally found him, he was emotionally broke. Though he tried to ignore her several times, Kim Go Eun's character finally managed to save their friendship. She confessed everything to him, including her journey to the Kingdom of Corea.

Initially, the Shin Jae did not believe it all and eventually he became interested in knowing more about the world of Lee Gon. He also shared his sad story with her and it was a painful moment of the hour. The detectives then decided to work together against traitor Lee Lim and get him arrested as soon as possible.

A sad demise

The King: Eternal Monarch episode 10 also featured the sad demise of Prince Lee Jong In during the last few minutes. It happened when Lee Gon was planning to handover all his duties to the Prince and leave to the Republic of Korea for finding Lee Lim. The traitor entered Jong In's house when he was away and strangled him to death.

The episode ended by featuring a reunion between Lee Gon and his detective lover. It was a short and sweet meeting that featured the intensity of their love. The series' followers are now curious about what lies ahead for the onscreen couple in the upcoming weeks.

What to expect in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 11 and how to watch it live online?

SBS has released a promo for the upcoming episode and it shows Kim Go Eun's character leaving a message to her boyfriend. In the short clip, she has blood on her hands and she is crying loudly as if she lost all hopes for a happy ending. Did she kill someone? The viewers will have to watch the mini-series on Friday, May 22, to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the first 10 episodes of the drama online here.

Korean drama lovers can watch the upcoming episode of this fantasy thriller on SBS Friday, May 22, at 10 p.m. KST. The series' followers can also watch the new episode on the official website for SBS or any streaming sites, including Netflix.