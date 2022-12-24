King Charles Throws Brother Prince Andrew Out of Buckingham Palace as He Can No Longer Use Palace Address for Correspondence or Hold Office

King Charles has finally thrown his brother, Prince Andrew, out of Buckingham Palace and told him that he is "on his own" in the wake of the sex scandals and his association with convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein, according to reports. King Charles told Prince Andrews that he can no longer hold an office in Buckingham Palace, an insider told The Sun.

The newspaper reported that the Duke of York was instructed to stop using Buckingham Palace as an office location, essentially severing his final link to his previous life as a working royal. Following this decision by Charles, Andrew's staff at Buckingham Palace will now likely be out of work.

Thrown Out of His Home

The disgraced prince, 62, will no longer be permitted to have an office in the castle that serves as the royal residence, sources told The Sun. Prince Andrew quit the Royal Family nearly three years ago due to his associations with the sex trafficking pair Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Any presence at the Palace is officially over," a source told the outlet. "The King has made it clear. He isn't a working royal. He's on his own."

So much so that Andrew won't even be able to use Buckingham Palace as a matching address under his brother's regime. According to reports, the minimal personnel that had been kept in place since he retired from public service three years ago now risks losing their jobs.

The news comes after a reorganization of senior royal military ranks saw Queen Consort Camilla named as the disgraced Duke's replacement as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

The Princess of Wales will replace her husband as colonel of the Irish Guards as a result of the reorganization and get her first Army promotion.

Prince William will take over as colonel of the Welsh Guards.

It is believed that Queen Elizabeth permitted him to keep a small staff and use the palace after Andrew retired from public service in 2020.

Big Punishment

Andrew took over as colonel of the Grenadier Guards when his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public life in 2017. However, after his terrible BBC Newsnight interview, the Queen made Prince Andrew resign from his official royal duties in 2019.

He lost his military and royal titles and was forbidden from attending his mother's funeral while dressed in uniform. Not long after the death of the Queen, King Charles informed his brother that he would never return to royal life not long after her passing.

The king reportedly terminated Andrew's round-the-clock security service last month.

The expulsion is the most recent in a line of punishments that have followed Andrew's attempt to deny knowing Virginia Giuffre, his longtime accuser who claims that Epstein and Maxwell forced her to have sex with him.

However, Andrew held 10 military titles up until this year, including colonel of the Grenadier Guards, as he attempted to clear his name in the wake of the controversy surrounding his relationship with US child molester Jeffery Epstein.

He was eventually relieved of the ceremonial title earlier this year after deciding to settle a civil case with one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, who had also accused him of sexual assault.

He paid Giuffre a $12 million settlement in February after she sued him for sexual abuse, despite the fact that he hasn't acknowledged the claims.

Despite being exiled from the castle Andrew will reportedly have Christmas dinner with King Charles and the rest of the royal family. The disheartened prince is also likely to continue living in the 31-bed Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, at least for the time being.

As a working royal, Andrew was entitled to the taxpayer-funded security detail of armed police officers that followed Andrew on all of his visits outside of Windsor, Berkshire.

The Home Office has removed Andrew's taxpayer-funded security people because there is no turning back at this point. As a result, any armed security officers will be replaced by private companies that are only permitted to use tasers.