Kimbrady Carriker: Philadelphia Shooter Who Killed Five is Gun-Obsessed Computer Nerd and Made Chilling Facebook Posts About 'Black Massacres'

The Philadelphia shooter who killed five men and injured several others is a computer nerd who is obsessed with guns. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, the cross-dressing Black Lives Matter supporter who was arrested moments after the bloodshed in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia on Monday posted a video just a few days ago of children at a gun range.

In fact, Kimbrady Carriker posted gun-toting videos on social media quite frequently, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Kimbrady Carriker is now facing multiple charges of murder and is currently being questioned by law enforcement officials after wreaking havoc in the streets while armed with an AR-15, a pistol, and wearing a ballistic vest.

Gun-Loving Computer Nerd

Kimbrady Carriker also identified himself as a computer engineer and showed an interest in guns. He shared photos and memes featuring people with firearms on his social media accounts, showcasing his fascination with guns.

Another photo featured a person holding a pistol with the caption: "Wherefore art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee."

He had posted eerie articles to Facebook titled: "How do you know if an evil spirit is following you," as well as a photo of a map listing historic 'black massacres' throughout the US with the caption stating: "We kept the receipts."

An active Black Lives Matter supporter, Kimbrady Carriker also shared two pictures of himself Facebook page, wearing a bra, a women's top, earrings, and long braided hair. The photos were posted in March, three months prior to the reported shooting.

He also regularly expresses support for the BLM movement on his social media accounts. This includes showing solidarity with workers who participated in the Strike For Black Lives in July 2020.

In May 2020, Kimbrady Carriker shared a video on his Facebook account depicting a burning Philadelphia police car that had been vandalized with graffiti, including the acronym "ACAB," which stands for "all coppers are bâ€”â€“ds."

He captioned the photo: "I was there; where were you? #we matter." However, it is unclear if he had filmed the video himself.

According to the police, Kimbrady Carriker the suspect, was armed with a rifle, a pistol, additional magazines, a police scanner, and a bulletproof vest when he shot dead four men on the street and chased and killed a fifth man inside a home.

During the incident, a 2-year-old boy sustained four gunshot wounds to his legs, while a 13-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to his legs.

Kimbrady Carriker engaged in gunfire with the police during a chase that spanned several blocks before eventually surrendering in an alley, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a press conference.

The victims were named as Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah, 31; Dymir Stanton, 29; Lashyd Merritt, 20; and Daujan Brown, 15.

Strange Obsessions

According to Outlaw, the shooter, who was arrested without any incident, did not have any prior connection to the victims before the shooting occurred.

However, Kimbrady Carriker had earlier been arrested also. According to Philadelphia court records, Carriker had a previous arrest in 2003, where he faced charges of possession of a weapon without a license, carrying a firearm in public, and drug possession. He pleaded guilty to the charge of having a firearm without a license, while the other charges were dismissed.

He was placed on three years probation and made to pay over $1,000 in costs.

Carriker had at one point appeared to start his own company LDS Frameworks, writing software and developing computer games but it had been inactive since 2019.

At the scene of the shooting that occurred on Monday night, law enforcement officers found a significant number of shell casings scattered across eight blocks.

"You can see there are several scenes out here," Outlaw said.

"We're canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and to do everything to figure out the why," Outlaw said.

One of Kimbrady Carriker's former roommates, Tina Rosette, 49, expressed shock upon learning about his involvement in the incident, as reported by the Inquirer.

"I didn't even know he had a gun," she said.

Rosette described Carriker as "really smart, intelligent, creative" and someone who loved computers, but said he had "an aggressive approach to some things in life."

Rosette recalled that Kimbrady Carriker used to teach young people how to fight, claiming it was for self-defense purposes. However, she mentioned that he did not provide them with clear instructions on when to stop.

Cianni Rosette, the daughter of Tina Rosette who also lived with the alleged shooter, said that Kimbrady Carriker had displayed a handgun on multiple occasions.

"He was trying to get me comfortable around guns and stuff like that," she said.

According to the mother and daughter, Tina Rosette and Cianni Rosette, they lived with Kimbrady Carriker in 2021 but moved out approximately a year ago.

Tina Rosette mentioned that she believed Kimbrady Carriker had been going through a difficult phase recently, but she was unsure of the exact reasons behind it.