Philadelphia Mass Shooting: At Least 4 Killed, Several More Shot in July Fourth-Eve Gun Violence

At least four people have been shot dead and several more have been wounded in the latest mass shooting in Philadelphia. Details of the July Fourth-eve gun violence are only emerging.

Kingsessing Section

The gun rampage happened on Monday night in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia. There were two children among the people shot, according to the police. The incident happened on 56th Street and Chester Avenue at about 8:30 p.m.

The police have arrested a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and recovered a rifle and handgun, the local media reported.

While six people were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, two others were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

A day earlier, two people were shot dead and 28 others injured at an outdoor neighborhood party in Baltimore, Maryland.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 339 mass shootings took place across the United States so far this year.