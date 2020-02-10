The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond actor, Kim Woo Bin, is back in the entertainment industry and has now signed with his girlfriend Chief of Staff actress Shin Min Ah's agency, AM Entertainment.

The agency has confirmed that Woo Bin has signed with them. Currently, the actor is preparing for a movie. AM Entertainment will not only be supporting Woo Bin in his film and drama career but will look after his overall activities. Woo Bin and Min Ah have been in a relationship since 2015. She played a vital role in Woo Bin recovery when he was suffering from cancer.

Returning after cancer treatment

Woo Bin was managed by the Sidus HQ agency since 2012. Woo Bin was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal cancer on May 24, 2017. After drug radiation treatment for over a year, Woo Bin announced on December 29, 2019, that he had completely recovered and would return to the entertainment industry soon. Thus, after Uncontrollably Fond opposite Bae Suzy, Woo Bin will be returning to acting after a gap of nearly three years.

He joined the entertainment industry as a model and his first drama was White Christmas. He started getting noticeable roles with A Gentleman's Dignity in 2012, and received recognition for his role in the drama, School, in 2013. He then made a name for himself in The Heirs. He played the lead role for the first time in the series Uncontrollably Fond.

Returning with a multi-starrer

Films that he has acted in include Friend: The Great Legacy, that was a box office hit. He also won audiences and critics' appreciation for his performance in films The Great Legacy, The Con Artists, and Twenty. Woo Bin was signed for the crime movie Wiretap of Choi Dong Hoon in 2017. But the project was shelved after Woo Bin was diagnosed with cancer.

After his recovery, Woo Bin is cast by Choi Dung Hoon in his new star-studded project alongside Yum Jung Ah, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee, and Kim Ui Sung. Woo Bin is friends with Lee Jong Suk since 2013. Both appeared in the drama, School. Woo Bin has been exempted from compulsory military service.

After being away from the limelight, the actor made his first official public appearance at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 21, 2019. He was welcomed with a standing ovation and thunderous claps.