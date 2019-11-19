Popular South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has put an end to her 3-year-long contract with YG Entertainment by not renewing it. As per Soompi, an industry representative said: "Kim Sae Ron's exclusive contract of three years with YG Entertainment expired this month. She decided to not renew." The 19-year-old actress had signed the contract in November 2016.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has also confirmed the reports and wished the actress for her future endeavours. "We came to the mutual agreement to not renew our contract with actress Kim Sae Ron. We will continue to cheer on actress's activities," said the agency.

During her tenure with YG Entertainment, the actress was seen in a web drama called Love Playlist Season 4. At present, Kim Sae Ron is busy with her upcoming TV Chosun's drama Leverage, based on the American version. The series tells the story of a top insurance investigator turned con man and how he succeeds in forming a group of con artists to take revenge on the corrupt. Kim Sae Ron will be seen in the character of a reckless thief named Go Na Byul.

In this drama, the fans will get to see a new 'avatar' of Kim Sae Ron as the actress will be seen shedding her child-actor image and transform into a charismatic and confident actress doing action scenes.

Sources said that Kim Sae Ron went for training in an action school before she started shooting for the drama. She will be seen in a number of action sequences that requires her to sprint, sneak into a building with the help of a rope, and many more.

YG Entertainment will continue to manage the actress till the end of the production of Leverage, which will be aired every Sunday at 10 pm KST. Reports suggest that once the production is complete, the actress will plan to hire some new agency for her next projects.