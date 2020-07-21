An unidentified woman went on full-blown racist rant at a group of black women waiting for their friend outside an apartment building located on Hudson Manor Terrace, in The Bronx, New York. The incident took place in the presence of two cops who repeatedly asked the woman to leave.

Ever since the protest demonstrations started under the Black Lives Matter campaign, following the death of black man George Floyd on Memorial Day, several videos of black people being harassed by whites have emerged on social media.

Racist Karen Says She Has a 'Big Black Ass'

The incident was recorded by the woman being harassed and was shared on Instagram by a user Pavel Paulinich. The video has been viewed over 205,409 times within hours of being uploaded.

The unidentified woman is seen entering the apartment building with her dog when she suddenly comes charging towards the black women standing on steps waiting for their friend. Referring to the black woman recording the scene as Twanna, the woman is heard saying, "Ok Twanna, Ok Twanna, film it film it.. With your fucking Face.. Fake Eyelashes."

A black woman is then heard addressing her as Karen, to which the woman responds by saying "don't fucking call me Karen.. It's all in your head.. That is why the black bitch rode," she is stopped mid-sentence by a white cop standing nearby.

The address of the building at the end of the video shows 3801, The Cornellian.

Cop Accused of Siding with Black Women

Then the cop standing on the sidewalk asks the ranting white woman to go inside the apartment building. She then breaks into a little twerk saying 'I got a black ass.'

Refusing to leave, the white woman then turns towards the cop and starts shouting at him asking why he was still talking to the black woman and that he can't talk to both of them. At this point, a pregnant black woman with a daughter emerges from a building and the altercation begins again.

A female cop guides the pregnant woman up the staircase. The cop then tells the white woman that this cannot happen every time you come in here. "Oh honey, trust me. It aint gonna happen no more. I realise," she says before rolling up her eyes and telling the pregnant woman "Yeah, I see you later."

Before going back to the building, she shouts back at the black women and is heard saying," I have a big black ass. F**k you. F**k your mothers."

The video clip received widespread response on social media, with one user commenting: "But if that was a black lady doing all the bullshit in front of cops....she would have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace AND menacing. You know they always over charging the Black community."