Kim Kardashian channelled Reese Witherspoon's famous Legally Blonde character this Halloween. The reality star rocked a bright and skimpy bikini to recreate the character. It is known that the 39-year-old American media personality has been studying to take up law as a career, and as such it was only fitting that she dress up as Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon's character from the movie, Legally Blonde. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star committed to her costume, blonde wig and all.

Kim shot a video recreating the admissions video that Reese Witherspoon submits as part of her college application. But the 39-year-old didn't just settle on one look - she went for another to please her 150M Instagram followers. In the video, Kim sports a dark green sequined bikini with a light green frame. The star has her hair up here and has fun pouting as well as flashing her double peace signs, a signature Elle move.

The video also shows Kim in a hot pink dress saying hello. Next, she is in a board room while in a shimmering gold dress as the 39-year-old talks to her team about toilet paper quality. Following that Kim is seen in a pink bikini in the pool where she drops soap opera facts to prove her memory. Next, she is in a pink slip dress where Kim is seen saying she can use legal jargon and shouts 'I object' when a man whistles at her.

Kim Kardashian sure went all out for her costume this Halloween. And we have to say, she seems to have nailed it. You can check out the video here: