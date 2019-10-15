Kim Kardashian isn't letting anyone bring her down. Reportedly, Kim Kardashian West recently had a disagreement with husband Kanye after he told her she dressed 'too sexy.'

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star took to Instagram and showed off her new SKIMS line in a sultry display. The 38-year-old could be seen sitting on the floor in the Polaroid as she sported a grey bra with matching joggers. She was promoting the shapewear line's cotton collection.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she and Kanye exchanged words over her Met Gala look from May.

Having recently become a Christian figure with his Sunday Service, Kanye can apparently be seen taking a conservative stance on the look: 'You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.'

But Kim is seen standing her ground on the look: 'You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you're on a journey and transformation doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you.'

Kim Kardashian is known for her figure and the plethora of plastic surgery she has had undergone. But in the pics, Kim looks beautiful, she sure knows how to flaunt her figure.

Kim Kardashian is the star of the Kardashian clan, it was her antics that brought the Kardashian family to the limelight. The Kardashian clan has used their reality TV fame to launch themselves as successful businesswomen. Kim Kardashian is now a mogul along with her sisters. The most successful of the clan is arguable Kylie Jenner and perhaps the wealthiest of the lot as well. And she owes the bulk of her fortune to her cosmetics business. Kylie Jenner used her success from reality TV into a burgeoning cosmetics venture.

