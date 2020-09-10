US President Donald Trump's comments regarding a new threat from the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 have attracted widespread attention as the excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book named 'Rage' got released. The book also gave details about the president's perspective about the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The book, which is based on 18 interviews between Trump and the journalist claimed that the US president mentioned he was impressed with the North Korean leader when he first met him in Singapore and felt that Kim was 'far beyond smart'.

Trump on Kim Jong Un

According to the book, Trump also claimed that Kim gave the president a graphic account on how he had his uncle murdered. As Trump engaged in nuclear arms talks with the North Korean leader, Trump rejected intelligence assessments that Kim will never give up the nuclear weapons. The US president told Woodward that the CIA does not have any idea about how to handle North Korea.

"It takes me two days. I met. I gave up nothing," Trump said, who compared the Asian nation's attachment to its nuclear force with a person who is in love with a house. According to the book, Kim wrote to Trump and said that he believes the deep and special friendship between the two nations will work as a magical force.

While discussing with Woodward about the rising tensions in 2017 between the US and North Korea, Trump stated, "I have built a nuclear — a weapons system that nobody's ever had in this country before. We have stuff that you haven't even seen or heard about. We have stuff that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Chinese President Jinping) Xi have never heard about before. There's nobody — what we have is incredible," according to reports. However, national security adviser Robert O'Brien stated on Wednesday that the president did not talk about any particular weapon system.

The book by Woodward also discussed about how few of the top-level officials thought about quitting. The excerpts from the book have become viral in recent times as the North American nation awaits the Presidential Elections of 2020. The revelations of the book might have some influence in the upcoming elections.