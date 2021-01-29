Kim Ah Joong's loss is Honey Lee's gain

Honey Lee seems to have added an interesting drama to her kitty. The multifaceted talent is in talks to star in SBS Drama's forthcoming series One The Woman which was earlier offered to Kim Ah Joong.

As per a report on Soompi website, Honey Lee's agency Saram Entertainment has confirmed that the actress has been approached for the role. The statement read: "Honey Lee received an offer to star in 'One the Woman' and is positively reviewing it."

The Story and the Role

The actress, if things fall in place, will play the role of a prosecutor in One The Woman. The story is about a prosecutor named Jo Yeon Joo whose life changes forever after a shocking accident.

She loses her memories and is mistaken as the modest daughter of an industrial magnate and the daughter-in-law of leading South Korean businessman. The marriage had occurred against her wish. Now, Jo Yeon Joo wakes up from coma to meet her new family members. Her fight to regain the lost memories is the crux of the story.

Apart from Honey Lee, Lee Won Geun and Lee Sang Yoon are also in talks to act in the SBC's new drama. The show is expected to go on air later this year.

Before approaching the 37-year old actress, the makers had offered the role to Kim Ah Joong. Unfortunately, she could not take up the project.

It may be recalled that Honey Lee had earlier played the role of prosecutor in The Fiery Priest.

Honey Lee's Journey

After winning Miss Korea pageant in 2006, Honey Lee made her acting debut on the small screen with The Fiery Priest. She was then seen on romantic comedy Pasta, but it was her performance in Iron Daughters-in-law that brought her under the limelight and she won the Best Newcomer Award at the MBC Drama Awards in 2011.

She signed her first film in the form of Hit. Thereafter, she has been part of many interesting projects that include The Rebel