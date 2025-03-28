FBI Arrests Top MS-13 Leader Near Washington, DC—What the Gang Is and Why It Matters

In a major breakthrough, US federal authorities arrested a high-ranking MS-13 gang leader on Thursday morning. The 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Prince William County, just 30 minutes from Washington, DC. Authorities confirmed that he is one of the top three MS-13 leaders in the United States.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department, ICE, ATF, and Virginia State Police were part of a combined task team headed by the FBI that made the arrest. The operation, which was witnessed by FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, was characterized as a well-coordinated attempt to rid American streets of violent gang leaders.

Donald Trump Confirms Arrest

US President Donald Trump acknowledged the arrest on social media, writing, "Just captured a major leader of MS-13." He praised former ICE Director Tom Homan for his role in strengthening border security and fighting transnational crime.

Attorney General Bondi addressed the media after the arrest, stating, "This individual is responsible for multiple violent crimes. Thanks to the incredible work of our law enforcement agencies, he is now in custody." She also confirmed that the suspect is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador and will likely face deportation once legal proceedings conclude.

What is MS-13?

MS-13, short for Mara Salvatrucha, originated among Salvadoran immigrants in Los Angeles during the 1980s. What began as a small group has evolved into one of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations, known for its extreme brutality and complex criminal network.

Last month, the U.S. government officially designated MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization, highlighting the severe threat the gang poses to public safety. The Department of Justice describes MS-13 as "well-organized and heavily involved in lucrative illegal enterprises" with a notorious reputation for using violence to achieve its objectives.

Federal Crackdown on MS-13

The arrest is part of a broader federal initiative targeting MS-13 and other transnational gangs operating in the U.S. The Department of Justice recently designated MS-13 as a foreign terrorist organization, intensifying efforts to dismantle its leadership structure.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin revealed that law enforcement officials had been tracking the suspect for over a month. "We have been working systematically to take down these dangerous criminals. This is a big step toward making our communities safer," Youngkin said.

Recent Gang Crackdowns

This arrest follows the recent capture of another MS-13 leader, Francisco Javier Román Bardales, by Mexican authorities. Román Bardales faces charges in the Eastern District of New York, where he is accused of violent crimes, drug trafficking, and extortion. The U.S. government has been working with El Salvador to deport high-ranking MS-13 members, including leaders who have been expelled from the country.

Attorney General Bondi emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between federal and state agencies. "This is just the beginning. We will not stop until every violent gang member is brought to justice," she said.

International Cooperation Against MS-13

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has agreed to accept deportations of MS-13 members as part of a deal with U.S. authorities. Bukele's administration has already launched an aggressive campaign against gangs in El Salvador, arresting thousands of suspected members.

Earlier this month, the U.S. deported César Humberto López-Larios, another alleged MS-13 leader. Investigators believe López-Larios has ties to high-ranking Salvadoran officials involved in corrupt dealings with the gang. However, the Justice Department quietly dropped charges against him before his deportation, raising concerns about possible political agreements.

What's Next?

With the arrest of this high-ranking MS-13 leader, federal officials say the crackdown on gang violence will continue. Homeland Security officials are working closely with their Central American counterparts to dismantle MS-13's international operations.

"This is about restoring law and order," Bondi said. "We are sending a clear message: America is not a safe haven for violent criminals."

Experts anticipate additional gang leader arrests and deportations in the upcoming months as the United States increases enforcement. Although the battle against MS-13 is far from complete, law enforcement considers this most recent arrest to be a significant triumph.