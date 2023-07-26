The Killing Vote: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More of New SBS Drama

The Killing Vote is an upcoming SBS drama starring Park Hae Jin, Lim Ji Yeon, and Park Sung Woong in lead roles. This mini-series, based on the famous Kakao Webtoon of the same name, will premiere in August. People in Korea can watch the legal drama on SBS or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, New Zealand, UAE, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime.

The legal drama focuses on the idea of a change in justice. It will feature public opinion on the death penalty against vicious criminals who manage to evade the justice system's oversight. Screenwriter Jo Yoon Young penned the script, and director Park Shin Woo helmed the drama. Shin Jung Geun, Kim Yoo Mi, Kim Kwon, and Choi Yu Hwa will appear in the lead roles.

Here is everything about the upcoming SBS drama The Killing Vote, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The legal drama will premiere on SBS Monday (August 10) at 9 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series every Monday and Tuesday on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. International K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Killing Vote:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:30 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 2:00 pm

Philippines - 8:30 pm

Spoilers

The Killing Vote will introduce Park Hae Jin as an investigation officer named Kim Moo Chan. He works at the regional investigation unit of the Southern Provincial Police Agency as the head of Team 1. Park Sung Woong will appear in the mini-series as a long-term prison inmate named Kwon Suk Joo. He kills the person who sexually assaulted her daughter, 8, and turns himself.

Kwon Suk Joo was one of the most respected people in Korea because he was a famous legal expert. Even after going behind bars, people respected him as a teacher-like figure. His inmates and others in the prison referred to him as a professor. With the three-dimensional character, unwavering eyes, and a deep, low voice, he hides his emotions and walks the line between good and evil.

Lim Ji Yeon will feature fifth-year lieutenant Joo Hyun in The Killing Vote. She works at the Cyber Security Bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Although she received praise for her talents and got specially hired for the Cyber Investigation Team in the past, she became someone who is always under fire.

The other cast members of this legal drama are Kim Yoo Mi, Shin Jung Geun, Kim Kwon, Seo Young Joo, Choi Yu Hwa, and Kwon Ah Reum.