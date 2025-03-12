Kian's Bizarre B&B: Netflix Confirms Premiere for Upcoming Variety Show Starring BTS Member Jin

Kian's Bizarre B&B is an upcoming variety show scheduled to premiere on Netflix in April. The streaming giant recently confirmed the premiere date for the show, starring Kian84, BTS member Jin, and Ji Ye Eun. The program will air its first episode on Tuesday (April 8). It will have nine episodes, and three episodes will be released every week.

Along with the announcement of premiere date, Netflix released a new poster featuring the cast members as they make their dreams come true. The poster shows a one-of-a-kind guesthouse floating in the middle of a picturesque island called Ulleungdo Island. The guesthouse gives the feel of an inn with a theme park since it has a vast ocean as its front yard. The tagline for the poster reads as follows: "When imagination comes to life."

Kian's Bizarre B&B will follow Kian84, BTS member Jin, and Ji Ye Eun as they run a unique guesthouse on the open sea. The trio will welcome their guests for a unique experience. Kian84 will portray an ambitious and inexperienced guesthouse owner. Jin will portray an all-rounder with an effortless skill to tackle any situation while providing unwavering support to Kian84. Ji Ye Eun shows off her unstoppable dedication to the team as a passionate MZ-generation rookie.

Kian's Bizarre B&B Preview

The newly released teaser provides a glimpse into the unique hospitality prepared by Kian84 for his guests. Kian84 plans an unconventional check-in to the guesthouse, which includes rock climbing. He prepares a barehanded eating experience and several other thrilling things for his guests. The viewers can expect delightful chaos and unique hospitality at Kian's Bizarre B&B.

Watch the Preview Below: