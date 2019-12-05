Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up earlier this year as she found out that he cheated on her during a party in Los Angeles while she was pregnant. The two had a devastating break-up and walked separate ways as Khole gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson. Since then, Tristan has been dropping lovey-dovey comments on Khloe's Instagram pictures in the hopes of getting her back in his life.

While several people slammed the basketball player for cheating on Khloe and then finding ways to get back, a few supported Tristan saying he regrets the mistakes he made and is doing everything possible to win over Khloe again. One among them is Khloe's friend Malika Haqq, who persuaded Khloe to get back with Tristan.

Social media started trolling Malika

As soon as wind about Malika Haqq wanting Khloe to get back with Tristan became public, trolls on social media launched vicious attacks against her and she ended up being at the receiving end of hatred. Several memes on Malika were shared on the Kardashian fan groups and the comments against her were derogatory. The hatred continued for many days and Khloe stepped in by slamming the haters for taking on her friend.

Khloe Kardashian defended Malika Hagg

When Khloe Kardashian got wind that Malika Hagg is being slammed by people on social media, she defended her friend and took to Twitter by saying people should focus on their own lives before poking their nose into others personal lives. ''Stop talking about my friends. Focus on your own lives, which I'm pretty sure is NOT perfect. People love to have an opinion when they're behind a computer screen. I'm fine with opinions. Just make sure you live the life you so quickly judge others about.''

Khloe and Tristan will not get back together

Also, Khloe did not drop any hints all these months that she'll get back with Tristan and her fans are on a hysteria assuming she might get back with him. In many interview, Khloe has been very clear that she only wants Tristan's support in co-parenting their daughter True and didn't drop a single hint that she wants to get back with him.