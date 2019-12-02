Tristan Thompson is doing everything possible to win back her ex-Khloe Kardashian. On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she was in a state of 'conflict' after Tristan showered her with lavish gifts for her 35th birthday.

Khloe travelled to Connecticut for an event and little did she know that a diamond necklace and was waiting for her in the hotel room. "We're in another state. I'm in a random hotel room. I'm thinking, 'How did Tristan know where I am? My room number?'" Kardashian shared in a confessional. "I'm thinking so many things that, I guess, I'm in shock."

Khloe still in shock

While Khloe clearly liked the gift, and how it looked on her, she was uncomfortable with what it would mean to accept it. "I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not, because I just want to make sure there's no expectations," Khloe explained. "It's the sweetest kindest gesture, but that still doesn't mean, 'OK, a necklace is just gonna fix everything.'"

But that's not all. Tristan also surprised Khloe with a pink diamond ring just before her birthday. While talking to Scott Disick, Khloe revealed how Tristan presented her the gift. "He goes, 'This is a promise ring,' and I go, 'Promise to be nice to me as True's mom.' I was like, 'I really appreciate it. I don't think I can accept it.' He goes, 'Just think about it. It's yours.'"

Ring with hand-written card

Apparently, the ring also came with a hand-written card expressing his appreciation for her. "It was the nicest, longest card and it was in his bad handwriting, which is what I wanted. Something tangible that I can keep,'' Khloe said.

Aoward the end of the episode, Khloe said that she doesn't want to rekindle their romance but she wants to repair their bond. "I don't want to be with him. I don't. But I appreciate how nice he's being to me, and he should be nice to me. There's nothing wrong with that," Khloe said.

Khloe and Tristan parted ways after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party back in March. The Woods Scandal wasn't the first time. The NBA Star was also caught on a video getting close to an unidentified woman while Khloe was pregnant.